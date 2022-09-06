Jollibee's First Grand Opening in Philadelphia Draws More Than 2,500 Joyful Customers Excited to Try Its Iconic Chickenjoy Fried Chicken, Chicken Sandwiches and Peach Mango Pie

Jollibee receives warm welcome from Philadelphians as the global restaurant brand makes its anticipated debut in Pennsylvania on September 2, 2022.

WEST COVINA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, September 2, the global restaurant brand taking America by storm, Jollibee, celebrated the opening of its first-ever Philadelphia location and 85th location in North America. Fans and first-timers from around the city (and state!) lined up for hours to finally get their hands on Jollibee's iconic Chickenjoy, Chicken Sandwiches, Peach Mango Pie and other delicious menu items. The much-anticipated grand opening drew more than 2,500 excited customers who wanted to be among the first in Philadelphia to experience the joyful restaurant brand that was recently voted best fried chicken chain by Eater.

Global restaurant sensation, Jollibee, celebrates its new Philadelphia store opening on Sept. 2, to the joy of more than 2,500 fans and first-timers from around the city.

Primely located at 7340 Bustleton Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia, the new restaurant is not only Jollibee's first location in Philadelphia, but it also marks the brand's debut in the State of Pennsylvania, as it continues its goal to bring the restaurant closer to fans and attracting new visitors.

"We are thrilled that opening day is finally here," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President, Jollibee Group North America. "It has been a goal of ours to open a location in Philadelphia for some time and we are honored to be a part of this extraordinary city. We are truly humbled by the warm and joyful welcome we received on opening day, and we are grateful to be part of this dynamic city full of rich history, culture, and incredible food. With every store opening, it is an honor to continue introducing people to the Jollibee brand and we look forward to doing so as we expand across North America."

Dedicated fans who wanted to be among Jollibee Philadelphia's very first customers began arriving at 12:45AM Friday morning, where they were happy to camp out to ensure their status at the front of the line for Friday's 9AM grand opening. Among them was Marcus McClam, of West Philadelphia, who ventured to the new location to try the iconic Chickenjoy for himself. McClam secured the coveted spot of being Jollibee Philadelphia's first official customer—a wonderful feat, indeed.

"I am excited to taste the chicken and the chicken sandwich," explained McClam. "The first thing I am going to do as soon as I enter the door is order the six-piece bucket of chicken – I've heard amazing things about it!"

Leading up to the store's opening at 9AM, the crowd was buzzing with excitement as many stood in line to get their hands on their Jollibee favorites. Fans old and new were beaming with joy as the Jollibee mascot appeared to greet the crowd, and as soon as doors opened, the Jollibee staff welcomed the crowd with friendly smiles and warm service that the brand is known for.

"I decided to come out to the opening because I have loved Jollibee ever since my best friend introduced me to the restaurant," noted Jollibee fan Madison Leigh of Willow Grove. "We drove an hour to get here and have the sweet Jollibee spaghetti – it's my favorite and it's so good! I am also going to try the Peach Mango Pie for the first time, and I am so excited!"

By the time the doors closed at 11PM, Philadelphia's first Jollibee had served up thousands of its mouth-watering menu items to the delight of hungry fans of all ages.

The fanaticism surrounding Jollibee's new restaurant openings is unlike any other restaurant chain. The brand is known around the globe for inspiring overnight camp-outs – no matter what the weather brings – and long lines of patient fans. The brand's beloved bee mascot, famous for his cheery personality and impressive dance moves, was on hand to keep waiting customers' spirits high, turning the line into a joyous celebration buzzing with excitement.

For those planning to visit Jollibee's first location in Philadelphia , here's everything you need to know:

Address : 7340 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19149

Hours of Operation : 9AM – 11PM , seven days a week.

How To Order: At this time, customers can dine at the restaurant or pick up their orders to go. There is also drive-thru service, providing visitors the ultimate convenience.

Must-Try Menu Items:

Jollibee has more than 1,500 restaurants across 17 countries and is quickly expanding across North America. Follow Jollibee at @jollibeeus on Facebook, @jollibeeus on Instagram, and @jollibeeusa on TikTok to get updates on Jollibee's upcoming store openings and other exciting announcements and events, including new product launches and special promotions.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 34 countries, with over 6,200 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, India, and Australia.

Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); six franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, PHO24, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines; Dunkin' and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand.

Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 90% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that ultimately owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. It also has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. Jollibee Group also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded the Jollibee Group with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Group has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, thus spreading the joy of eating to everyone. To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com .

Dedicated fan Marcus McClam is Jollibee Philadelphia's first official customer on Sept. 2, after waiting in line for more than nine hours.

Worth the wait: Two hungry Philadelphians pose with the iconic Jollibee mascot during Jollibee's Sept. 2 grand opening. They were ready to get their hands on Jollibee's mouth-watering menu items.

The iconic Jollibee mascot greets a drive-thru customer as he places his order at the brand's new Philadelphia location on Sept. 2, 2022.

A hungry customer enjoys a Jollibee Chicken Sandwich and other mouth-watering options at the Sept. 2 grand opening of the global restaurant brand's first-ever Philadelphia location.

