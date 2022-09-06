LumApps Delivers Key to Hyper-Personalization with Industry's First Employee Data Layer

New data layer creates a foundation for intelligent predictions about employee preferences and likely future actions based on insights from across the digital workplace



AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LumApps , a leading Employee Experience Platform, is introducing the industry's first employee data layer, a dynamic digital data hub that organizations can tap into to drive hyper-personalization in the digital workplace.

"We're taking the power of consumer personalization, and applying it to the employee experience. Similar to how Netflix recommends movies, LumApps' employee data layer will enable highly targeted and personalized employee interactions that ultimately help engage, enable and retain great talent," said Chris McLaughlin, CMO at LumApps.

The employee data layer synchronizes information from various channels, devices and applications across the entire business and translates it into a secure, holistic view of each individual employee. This comprehensive employee profile gives organizations the power to execute hyper-personalization at scale. Leveraging AI, the employee data layer provides the foundation to orchestrate and deliver contextual communications across touchpoints and create tailored experiences along every step of the employee journey.

Over time, the system aggregates each individual's activities, interests, and preferences, including what they read, which content they liked, or with whom they interacted. This allows for greater segmentation and analysis to support an even deeper understanding of employees and their interests. As more data is added, the system will be able to provide intelligent predictions about likely future actions and events.

"We live in an era where people expect us to not only understand their wants and needs, but anticipate and exceed them. The digital workplace is no exception," said McLaughlin. "LumApps' employee data layer allows organizations to sift through vast amounts of information to make every employee interaction smarter and deliver a game-changing employee experience."

About LumApps

LumApps is a global Employee Experience Platform, transforming how companies engage, enable, and empower their workforces. The cloud-native solution is architected to tailor each experience to the individual needs of every employee, wherever and whenever they connect. With the industry's first unified employee data layer to drive hyper-personalization, LumApps is the only solution to deliver truly customized interactions for a game-changing employee experience. Since 2015, LumApps has been helping some of the world's largest and most innovative companies, such as Palo Alto, Publicis Sapient, Electronic Arts, Airbus, and Just Eat, revolutionize how they attract and retain great talent. Learn more at www.lumapps.com .

