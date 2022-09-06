WOWorks Restaurants Team Up with No Kid Hungry to Help End Childhood Hunger

Family of Better-for-You Restaurant Brands Will Raise Funds to Provide Healthy Meals to Feed Children

Third Year in a Row

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, WOWorks, the family of better-for-you restaurant brands, Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, and Zoup! Eatery, will partner with No Kid Hungry to help raise funds to end childhood hunger. From September 7 to November 1, Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek restaurants will inspire their local team members, guests, business partners and the communities they serve to donate to their fundraising campaign themed Bringing Healthy Foods to Kids in our Communities. These restaurant brands plan to raise a minimum of $150,000 over an eight-week period which can help provide 1.5 million meals for kids facing hunger across the US*. According to estimates, 1 in 6 kids in America face hunger every year, but when guests dine at Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek restaurants this season, they can 'Join the Team' and do their part to help end childhood hunger in their communities.

Beginning on September 7 and running through November 1, all Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek restaurants across the country are offering guests ways to 'Join the Team' by supporting No Kid Hungry through these three ways:

Guest Donations:

After an in-person or online meal order, guests can donate $5 to No Kid Hungry and receive a coupon for " $5 off Your Next Purchase of $15 or More." These coupons can be used on a future visit through November 14 , 2022. Guests also have an option of rounding up to the nearest dollar on their purchase to further the fundraising efforts.



Year-long Donations

Saladworks, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek will donate $0.10 to No Kid Hungry from every kid's meal purchased, a fundraising effort that will continue from August 30, 2022 - August 30, 2023 . Frutta Bowls will also donate $1 to No Kid Hungry from every Acai bracelet purchased.



Catering Donations

Catering guests at all four brands will have the option to donate $5 , $10 or $25 to No Kid Hungry at checkout.

To inspire guests, at all four restaurant brands, each guest who donates $5 or more, will receive a "I Joined the Team!" paper wall hanging that they can write their name on to be displayed in-store for a wonderful visual on community donations. To motivate participating restaurants to raise funds for the Bringing Healthy Foods to Kids in our Communities campaign, WOWorks plans to provide prizes to stores with the highest percentage of donations to their gross sales during the 8-week fundraising campaign. The restaurant location that raises the most within each respective brand will have their donations matched up to $2,500, a local press release, a visit from WOWorks' CEO, and $500 to share among their staff. Second and third runner-up stores will receive $250 and $100 respectively to distribute among their staff.

Finally, all WOWorks brands will leverage the social media networks of its corporate employees, franchise partners, team members, business partners and the general public to reach out to as many people as possible to make financial contributions to a special WOWorks donation form on the No Kid Hungry website.

"The WOWorks family of better-for-you restaurant brands is proud to be partnering with No Kid Hungry for the third year in a row," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. "Our WOWorks' restaurants support their communities every day by providing nutritious and flavorful meals to their guests. We are humbled by the opportunity to give back to programs that target eradicating childhood hunger in our country. Through our Bringing Healthy Foods to Kids in our Communities fundraising initiative, we look forward to our goal to raise at least $150,000 across Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek restaurants. It is our hope that this unified effort can help provide 1.5 million meals to feed children nationwide."

"Kids are heading back to school, and for many, a healthy meal will do more to help them succeed than a new notebook and pencils," said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "We are so appreciative to have the support of the WOWorks brands, employees and guests for a third year, who are all helping make sure every kid gets the food they need to grow up healthy, happy and strong."

WOWorks franchise owners come from diverse backgrounds, including existing franchise owners of different brands, various business ownership backgrounds in construction, hotels, and fitness, former professional athletes and military veterans. The company has franchising opportunities available in 49 states (all states excluding Hawaii) and offers 25 percent off franchise fees for veterans and first responders.

*$1 can help provide 10 meals. No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; your donations help support programs that feed kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

ABOUT WOWORKS:

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthier-for-you and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio, in addition to its newest brands, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Zoup! Eatery, consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

ABOUT NO KID HUNGRY:

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

