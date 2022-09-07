Alert: Wendy's Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger Returns to the Starting Line-Up

Wendy's Pretzel Comeback Delivers a Touchdown for Fans

DUBLIN, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy's® fans rejoice – your favorite MVP (Most Valuable Pretzel) is back on menus nationwide. The mouthwatering Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger brings unforgettable flavors to the all-star Made to Crave lineup alongside the Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger, Big Bacon Classic® Cheeseburger, Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich, and Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken Club.

It’s Back: Wendy’s Fan Favorite Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger Returns to Menus (Photo: Wendy's) (PRNewswire)

"We always make it a priority to listen to our fans about what they want to see on our menus, or in this case, what they want to see come back on menus," said Carl Loredo, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "The Pretzel Bacon Pub has a fanbase like no other, and since it left menus in 2021 fans have been eagerly awaiting its return. The ingredients team up to create a burger that fans can't find anywhere else."

Wendy's Made to Crave lineup is constantly refreshed and refined to bring forward delicious new sandwich builds to give fans the mouthwatering flavors they crave. As the only pretzel bun available in fast food, the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger is a fresh take on a classic. In between a soft and craveable pretzel bun lies a quarter pound of fresh, never frozen beef* topped with Muenster cheese, three strips of Applewood smoked bacon, topped with smoky honey mustard, warm beer cheese sauce, crispy fried onions, and pickles. Talk about a touchdown for the taste buds.

"Our Made to Crave menu is a place for our culinary team to experiment with new concepts and introduce fans to latest flavor trends in a familiar, yet unique-to-Wendy's way," said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for the Wendy's Company. "But sometimes, when you land on a hit like the Pretzel Bacon Pub, the culinary magic lies in bringing items back to the menu, instead of creating a new flavor profile. With flavor combinations like beer cheese sauce and honey mustard – the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger creates an elevated cheeseburger experience you'll want to try again, and again."

Craving a chicken play? Fans can customize to their liking and try the Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwich by swapping the quarter pound of fresh, never frozen beef for the Classic, Grilled or Spicy filet. Feel like going for the extra point? Don't forget to add Bacon Pub Fries to your order.

Not only did Wendy's receive an outpouring of fan requests for the Pretzel Bacon Pub to return, but a familiar Wendy's player is also happy about the return in more ways than one.

To get your hands on the MVP, place an order through the Wendy's mobile app or order in-restaurant at your nearest Wendy's. When ordering directly from the Wendy's app or with your MyWendy's™ account online, you'll earn points to treat yourself all. year. long. with Wendy's Rewards™ .**

