Channel Bakers Awarded Advanced Partner Status by Amazon Ads

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel Bakers, a global retail media agency, has been awarded the Amazon Ads advanced partner status based on the growth it delivers for their advertising clients and its level of engagement and expertise with Amazon Ads products like Amazon DSP and sponsored ads.

"Channel Bakers was one of the earliest adopters of Amazon Ads products, and has teams located throughout the world," said Josh Kreitzer, CEO and Founder of Channel Bakers. "These include emerging regions such as the Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle Eastern regions."

Channel Bakers has been a beta participant for Amazon Ads beta programs for several years and been on the forefront of adopting new advertising tools for the Amazon store, which initially included sponsored ads and stores and subsequently expanded to display, additional branded shopping experiences, and more recently streaming TV ads (STV).



Channel Bakers is going online advertising or creative, by also seeking to address common retailer challenges, such as inventory management and promotional calendar development. The agency provides complete go-to-market strategies for its clients, using metrics-driven insights to optimize retail channels, inventory and programmatic advertising management, as well as produce gold-standard creative assets to tell their story and differentiate their products.

Channel Bakers has also established technology-based partnerships to provide its clients a broader range of insights and metrics to facilitate marketing and inventory management on any retail media channel.

Founded in 2015, Channel Bakers, today is a full-service, global agency with offices on four continents. The agency was founded upon a core tenet to help innovative brands find the right audience at the right time and tell their story to drive sales. Named an Amazon Ads advanced partner , the agency utilizes its decades of experience leveraging insights and analytics to grow revenue within specific retailers and verticals. With this strategy Channel Bakers has leveraged its initial success to become a true omnichannel online retail media and marketing consultancy. Visit www.channelbakers.com for more information and view its case studies .



View original content:

SOURCE Channel Bakers