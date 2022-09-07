Colorado Teardrops Finishes Prototype of their Electric Vehicle Adventure Trailer

Colorado Teardrops completes prototype of the world's first camper trailer designed to extend the towing range of electric vehicles.

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado Teardrops announces the completion of Phase 1 of development of The Boulder ™, its new utility-patent pending teardrop camper trailer designed for owners of Electric Vehicles (EVs).

The Boulder features an aerodynamic shape, spacious cabin and a generous kitchen galley (PRNewswire)

Colorado Teardrops completes prototype of world's 1st camper trailer designed to extend towing range of electric vehicles

The Boulder is designed to increase an EV's towing range, making camping even more accessible to EV owners.

A Massachusetts customer who placed an early reservation expressed that The Boulder is an "Intriguing innovation toward an electric future."

The first stage of product development, using Level 2 charging, is now complete, with DC-to-DC Level 3 fast charging between the trailer and the tow vehicle in progress.

Purchase agreements for battery systems are in the works, and Colorado Teardrops has partnered with a major automotive manufacturer to advance technology directly relevant to The Boulder.

Founder Dean Wiltshire says, "With the electrification of the auto industry, solutions such as The Boulder are needed to enable the mass adoption of electric tow vehicles."

Efficient aerodynamics combined with auxiliary battery storage are essential to extending the towing ranges of EV cars and trucks and Dean Wiltshire anticipates a net gain in the total range of an EV when towing a Colorado Teardrops EV Camper.

For example, if an EV with a 300-mile range was towing The Boulder, its towing range would be expected to be greater than its original 300-mile range capacity due to the auxiliary onboard battery supply provided by The Boulder.

With the completion of The Boulder prototype, Colorado Teardrops announces two additional models to their product line with development working names in keeping with their Colorado roots: a 17ft model – "The Golden", and a 27ft model – "The Denver".

These two new towable RV travel trailers are specifically designed for owners of electric cars and trucks and positioned to directly compete with the luxury RV travel-trailer industry.

The Boulder™, The Golden and The Denver will all incorporate a similar aerodynamic shape to minimize air resistance around the camper, an essential step to maximize an EV's towing range.

The battery capacities from the Boulder to The Denver, will range from 75 kWh up to 200 kWh, respectively.

While The Boulder maintains classic teardrop trailer dimensions, both The Golden and The Denver feature hardshell tops that retract into a low aerodynamic profile when towing, and fully extend to provide 6'6" of standing headroom when in camping mode.

These luxury RV travel-trailer models will feature indoor kitchen galleys, bathrooms with showers, premium exterior and interior finishes, and will maintain Colorado Teardrops' promise of quality craftsmanship.

Reservations for The Boulder are being accepted for delivery in the first half of 2023.

Colorado Teardrops manufactures teardrop camper trailers that are built to last generations. Designed and manufactured in Boulder, Colorado, their camper trailers are built for extreme weather and road conditions by using high-quality materials and building processes.

The Boulder's cabin features room for four, with two couches that convert into bunks and a queen sized bed (PRNewswire)

The 27' Denver extends the range of an electric vehicle by providing auxiliary batteries to recharge an EV (PRNewswire)

The 17' Golden extends the range of an electric vehicle by providing auxiliary batteries to recharge an EV (PRNewswire)

