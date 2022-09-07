MindMed to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today announced that it will participate virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, and its presentation will be available beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on September 12, 2022.

For details or to register to attend please visit https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/. A replay of the webcast will be available in the "News & Media" section of MindMed's website.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative drug candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting the serotonin, dopamine and acetylcholine systems.

MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED.

