Sayata Expands Executive Team With Chief Distribution Officer

The fast-growing insurtech deepens its commitment to innovating how brokers secure commercial insurance with the addition of Chief Distribution Officer Brian Quinn

BOSTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sayata, the leading marketplace for insurance brokers and carriers to easily scale their SMB portfolios, announced Brian Quinn joined the organization as Chief Distribution Officer.

Brian will lead the business development and customer operations teams, ensuring they maximize the reach, value, and effectiveness of the Sayata platform for current and future broker partners. He joins the Sayata Executive team, reporting to CEO Asaf Lifshitz.

Before joining Sayata, Brian was a Partner at McKinsey & Company, where he led the firm's business-building and innovation practice in Insurance. While at McKinsey, Brian partnered with blue-chip insurance companies to identify untapped market opportunities and then build and launch new products and businesses to capture them. Previously, he was also a Partner and Co-leader of Doblin, Deloitte's innovation consultancy, where he focused his energies on designing, building, and scaling new businesses, products, and services to help organizations become more innovative. Brian co-authored Ten Types of Innovation: The Discipline of Building Breakthroughs and regularly contributes to business and insurance media on the subjects of business-building and innovation.

He was attracted to Sayata because of their commitment to innovating current distribution methods while remaining true to the end goals of their broker partners: "Sayata innovates to make today's SMB insurance market radically more efficient and effective for brokers and carriers. I believe deeply in Sayata's platform and team. I am privileged to help drive growth for our valued brokers and our organization in turn."

Asaf Lifshitz, CEO at Sayata, added, "Brian's vantage point is from a place where innovation meets insurance. His knowledge and perspectives will help unlock growth opportunities for our broker partners while providing even better service."

About Sayata

Sayata delivers rapid growth to insurance brokers and carriers that focus on small-to-medium businesses. The Sayata platform streamlines the quote-bind-issue process allowing insurance professionals to seamlessly place more insurance policies in a fraction of the time. Sayata provides an end-to-end technological solution along with educational tools, giving our partners the ability to grow their book quickly and efficiently.

