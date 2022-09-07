Wonolo named one of Quartz's Best Companies for Remote Workers 2022.

The on-demand job marketplace was recognized as a company setting the standard for remote work through culture, benefits, and engagement

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonolo, an on-demand job marketplace that has served over one million workers, was named one of Quartz's Best Companies for Remote Workers, a global research-driven program from the Best Companies Group that analyzes employer programs, benefits, and practices.

"We want to ensure we're providing the best resources for [employees] to thrive both at their jobs and outside of work."

"As we moved to being 100% remote, we persistently prioritized the culture at Wonolo so that it continues to strengthen and evolve. We believe that the wellness of our employees and their work-life balance is critical," said Jennifer Shewan, Wonolo's Vice President of People. "We want to ensure we're providing the best resources for them to thrive both at their jobs and outside of work."

Based on extensive employee surveys and employer responses, Wonolo ranked in Quartz's list of medium-sized companies at the forefront of remote work. The surveys analyzed Wonolo's practices and measured employee sentiment around the company's benefits, growth and development opportunities, leadership, communication, community involvement, employee engagement, and more.

"Companies at the vanguard of remote work helped show everyone else how to do it. Now we are seeing their best practices replicated across industries, at companies of all sizes," said Quartz executive editor Heather Landy . "Our second annual ranking honors businesses that have gone above and beyond in ensuring that their remote workers have the tools they need, from technology stipends to wellness perks, to do their jobs effectively."

Wonolo offers comprehensive health plans, 401K, generous parental leave, paid holidays, cell phone reimbursements, and more. Wonolo prioritizes both career and personal growth opportunities that set employees up for success. Flexibility is not only at the forefront of the business model, but also at the heart of the employee experience as the company offers unlimited paid time off, flexibility to work from anywhere, company retreats, team off-sites, happy hours, among other benefits. For more information about working at Wonolo, visit https://www.wonolo.com/careers/.

About Wonolo

Wonolo is an on-demand job marketplace that has connected over one million workers ("Wonoloers") to retail, manufacturing, hospitality, and other types of hourly jobs posted by thousands of businesses across the United States. Wonolo is on a mission to make work flexible and fulfilling for everyone, while helping businesses efficiently fill local job opportunities. For more information, visit www.wonolo.com.

About Quartz Media

Quartz is a digitally native news organization with a mission to make business better. Our journalists around the world specialize in analysis of the global economy for an audience of purpose-driven professionals. We help our readers discover new industries, new markets, and new ways of doing business that are more sustainable, innovative, and inclusive. Quartz is the top business publication for global executives ages 25-45, and we have been a pioneer in premium, mobile-first, native advertising experiences since our founding in 2012.

