Cardiff Oncology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that company management will present and participate in 1x1 investor meetings at the Baird Global Healthcare Conference and the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place in New York, NY, on September 13 – 14, 2022, and September 12 – 14, 2022, respectively.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company and our mission is to develop new...
Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company and our mission is to develop new treatment options for cancer patients in indications with the greatest medical need. Our goal is to overcome resistance, improve response to treatment and increase overall survival. Our investigational drug, onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, is being evaluated in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. We are assessing tumor genomics and using our expertise in biomarker technology to rapidly evaluate patient response to treatment. (PRNewsfoto/Cardiff Oncology, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

Details on the presentations can be found below.

Baird Global Healthcare Conference 

Location:

InterContinental New York Barclay

Date:

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Time:

2:00 PM ET

Format:

Fireside Chat

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference 

Location:

Lotte New York Palace Hotel

Date:

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Time:

2:00 PM ET

Format:

Corporate Presentation

Webcast Link:

Here

A replay of the H.C. Wainwright presentation will be available by visiting the "Events" section of the Cardiff Oncology website after its conclusion.

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers. Our lead asset is onvansertib, a PLK1 inhibitor we are evaluating in combination with standard-of-care (SOC) therapeutics in clinical programs targeting indications such as KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer, metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, and metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. These programs and our broader development strategy are designed to target tumor vulnerabilities in order to overcome treatment resistance and deliver superior clinical benefit compared to the SOC. For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

Cardiff Oncology Contact:
James Levine
Chief Financial Officer
858-952-7670
jlevine@cardiffoncology.com

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2569
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Amy Jobe, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
315-879-8192
ajobe@lifescicomms.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiff-oncology-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-in-september-301620251.html

SOURCE Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.