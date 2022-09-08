Cole Haan Defies Convention Again With the Launch of the 5.ZERØGRAND WRK Sneaker.

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Cole Haan is releasing its 5.ZERØGRAND WRK Sneaker for men and women, which includes a limited-edition colorway launching in collaboration with streetwear pioneer Jeff Staple. The product—the fifth in a line of industry-leading breakthroughs in design and engineering, represents a seismic shift in convention-breaking footwear for today's young, urban professional who grew up wearing anything but dress shoes.

"Since its inception, the Cole Haan ZERØGRAND collection has exemplified reinvention with purpose, by seamlessly combining craft and innovation. What started as a simple dress shoe that was unbelievably light and flexible, has evolved into a thoroughly modern collection which has become an industry leader and worldwide best seller," said David Maddocks, Brand President of Cole Haan. "With its distinct flex grooves and business as un(usual) mentality, the launch of 5.ZERØGRAND builds upon Cole Haan's lasting legacy of groundbreaking design and engineering. Not only do these products pay homage to the inaugural ZERØGRAND line but also address the needs of a new generation of consumers who get dressed from the feet up."

As office culture continues to shift and evolve, so too has Cole Haan's ZERØGRAND line. The launch of the 5.ZERØGRAND WRK Sneaker subtly reveals the brand's lasting legacy for craft and innovation—while transforming the way consumers dress for the present-day office—however they define it. Designed for modern life, the versatile shoe offers an ideal fit featuring a snug, running shoe-inspired construction combined with a ghillie cord-lacing system that embraces the contours of the foot for maximum comfort. Other hallmarks include responsive cushioning as a result of its dual-density diamond-punch midsole system and patented split welt-construction which allows for natural flexibility, plus internal precision engineering and handcrafted details such as mixed leathers, suedes, and a durable toe overlay that gives a nod to a traditional wingtip. With back pull tabs that allow for easy on and off, these shoes represent the optimal balance of style and performance.

The new 5.ZERØGRAND offerings are available on ColeHaan.com and in select US and International stores. The 5.ZERØGRAND also comes in a more traditional Wing Ox in a broad range of colors in men's sizes and retail for $230. The 5.ZERØGRAND WRK Sneaker will also be available in both men's and women's sizes in a variety of colors and will retail for $250. The limited-edition Cole Haan x STAPLE 5.ZERØGRAND WRK Sneaker will be available on September 13 in men's sizes and retails for $270.

Cole Haan is a global performance lifestyle brand serving always-connected, active professionals with innovative footwear and lifestyle accessories. With a 90-year heritage, Cole Haan infuses its products with time-honored craftsmanship and modern innovation, making footwear and lifestyle accessories that customers wear from work, to workout, to weekend. Cole Haan's mission is to inspire customers to live extraordinary lives.

