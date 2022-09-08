Deka Biosciences Appoints Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Clinical Operations

GERMANTOWN, Md., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deka Biosciences ("Deka"), a biotech company focused on the development of novel cytokine therapies to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases, announced today the appointment of Charlotte Moser, MD, PhD, MSc, MBA as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Deb Kientop, MBA as Vice President, Clinical Operations.

"We are proud to have both Charlotte and Deb joining Deka during this exciting time," said John Mumm, Chief Executive Officer, Deka. "Both come to Deka with strong experience, knowledge and expertise, which will help to deliver life-saving therapies to patients, and drive expansion of our platform, and overall growth of Deka."

Dr. Moser joins Deka from Nanocan Therapeutics Corporation where she served as Chief Scientific Officer. With over 28 years working as an oncologist, 15 of which she has spent specifically in drug development, Dr. Moser has obtained extensive clinical operational and regulatory knowledge and broad clinical trial design and execution experience. "I'm keen to propel Deka from a preclinical to clinical stage company and drive the development of more tolerable and selective immunotherapies at a fast pace," shared Dr. Moser.

Deb Kientop comes to Deka from ErgoMed, where she served as the Senior Vice President, Oncology Strategy and Innovation. Deb has over 27 years working in oncology drug development, from bench research at the University of Wisconsin, to medical affairs and clinical development roles within pharma and CRO. "I'm excited to be a part of the expert team that is bringing next generation targeted cytokines to the clinic. I look forward to the opportunity to bring precision therapies to those with cancer and autoinflammatory diseases," shared Ms. Kientop.

Deka Biosciences is a biotech company focused on the development of novel cytokine therapies to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases such as Crohn's, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis and sepsis. The company is led by entrepreneur Dr. John Mumm, who is backed by a team of experienced academic, biopharma and CDMO innovators with expertise in drug discovery, product development, characterization and testing. Deka has developed disease specific Diakines™ that maximize patient benefits through improved pharmacokinetics / pharmacodynamics (PK/PD) function via targeted delivery of dual and complimentary cytokines to affected tissues or cells. Using precision medicine, Deka will maximize the impact of its Diakines™ by building targeted therapies for every patient. To learn more, visit www.dekabiosciences.com .

