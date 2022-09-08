Miro Bolsters Executive Team with the Appointment of Hollie Castro to Chief People Officer

Castro, formerly of YETI, joins Miro to lead the evolution of the company's People practices and culture and support scaling the Global team across its 12 hubs

SAN FRANCISCO and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miro , the online platform accelerating innovation through visual collaboration, today announced the appointment of Hollie Castro as its Chief People Officer. Castro brings more than 20 years of experience in designing people and operating practices for global businesses, specializing in building world-class teams and evolving company culture at high-growth startups and enterprises alike, including YETI, Cisco, GE, and BMC Software. In her role, Castro will lead Miro's People team, defining the strategies that will shape the company's global culture and further establishing Miro as an employer of choice. Castro will join Miro's Austin hub and will report directly to co-founder and CEO, Andrey Khusid.

"At Miro, our users and our people are at the heart of all we do," said Andrey Khusid, Miro co-founder and CEO. "Hollie's global business acumen and human resource expertise helps us continue developing a highly inclusive, deeply collaborative, high-functioning company culture, enabling us to realize our mission to empower teams to build the next BIG thing with Miro. We are excited to have her join to help shape this next stage of our journey."

Prior to joining Miro, Castro served as the Chief Human Resources Officer and SVP, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) at YETI. As an officer and member of YETI's executive team, Castro supported the company through its IPO in 2018, doubled headcount across 10 countries, and built its first Environment, Social, and Governance strategy. She also partnered closely with YETI CEO Matthew J. Reintjes to evolve and scale company culture and values, which were based on teamwork, innovation, humility, and customer centricity. While at YETI, Castro helped build a diverse leadership team and People function and developed sustainable practices across the organization, thereby helping to drive increased shareholder and employee value. This appointment marks Castro's fifth Chief People Officer role in which she has led significant culture, growth, and change agendas.

"Our ways of working are fundamentally shifting – hybrid teams are now commonplace, employee expectations are evolving, and the infrastructure we built around work is no longer relevant. This all presents tremendous opportunities for companies to reimagine their employee experiences and workplace cultures. Miro is well-positioned to be a leader in defining what the future of work really looks like, both through our product offering as well as through our own approach and practices," said Castro. "I'm excited to join Miro at this pivotal moment and I look forward to helping the company perfect the science behind successful distributed teams."

Castro joins Miro after the visual collaboration company secured the #4 spot on this year's Forbes Cloud 100 , a definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, and announced Miro for Google Meet , which significantly advances its portfolio of products with Google Workspace.

Castro is currently on the advisory board at Texas A&M University's Mays Business School - Center for Human Resources. She holds an International MBA from Thunderbird University and is a Certified Professional Director with the National Association of Corporate Directors.

Miro is an online, visual collaboration platform designed to unlock creativity and accelerate innovation among teams of all kinds. The platform's infinite canvas enables teams to lead engaging workshops and meetings, design products, brainstorm ideas, and more. Miro, co-headquartered in San Francisco and Amsterdam, serves more than 35M users worldwide, including 99% of the Fortune 100. Miro was founded in 2011 and currently has more than 1,500 employees in 12 hubs around the world. To learn more, please visit: https://miro.com .

