PrizePicks Enhances Premier Member Experience on the Heels of Explosive NFL Preseason

ATLANTA, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks, the fastest-growing private sports company in the United States, today announced several member experience and service initiatives to mark the start of the 2022 NFL regular season when the Buffalo Bills take on the defending champion Los Angeles Rams later this evening.

The new offerings are being launched to coincide with what the company anticipates will be another record-breaking quarter in terms of overall member activity and revenue, based in part on a striking uptick in member activity during the recent NFL preseason as compared to 2021. Despite preseason being a notoriously slower time throughout the industry, PrizePicks saw more than 40,000 members make an NFL preseason entry compared to just over 3,000 in 2021.

The centerpiece of PrizePicks' new offerings in 2022 is a pilot "Quarterback Insurance Policy" offering for all prime time Sunday evening games, generally the most-watched telecast of the weekly NFL schedule. If the starting quarterback is injured during the first half and ruled out for the remainder of the game, then that quarterback's performance is nullified in plays made by a PrizePicks member.

"On day one, we instituted entry minimums in order to deliver a best-in-class experience for our members, and we think about how to enhance that experience every day," PrizePicks CEO Adam Wexler said. "We've been introducing elements of insurance and member protections for the past few years and could see this new element expanding not only within football but to other sports as well."

PrizePicks has experimented with and offered various types of flexibility and insurance for its members over the years:

In 2019, the company introduced its innovative Flex Play format, which allows members to win their entries even if certain selections miss. Since this time, the company has carefully refined and perfected this offering, which has since been emulated by others throughout the industry

a "Big Game Bad Beat " during the second quarter of the championship game for those impacted by Odell Beckham's early injury. It quickly became the company's most viral moment and led to an outpouring of appreciation and recognition from members and industry notables such as Matthew Berry , Darren Rovell & Phil Hellmuth For four years, PrizePicks has been running successful experiments related to injury protection across different sports. Most notably in February, PrizePicks introduced" during the second quarter of the championship game for those impacted byearly injury. It quickly became the company's most viral moment and led to an outpouring of appreciation and recognition from members and industry notables such as

Quarterback protection is one of numerous enhancements and promotions PrizePicks will launch to start the new season. Not only is PrizePicks the presenting sponsor of Week 1 NFL Sunday Ticket on DirecTV, the company is running its popular "Free Square" promotion on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, where the projection is automatically won should Brady throw for one yard or more during his Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Finally, PrizePicks is launching a beta version of its platinum membership program, where the company's most loyal patrons will receive benefits such as additional deposit bonuses, airdrops, protected plays and free entries in addition to a dedicated team of member support representatives. The initial rollout is by invitation only and will be expanded in the coming months.

"Our premium unit economics position us well to continue to stretch the boundaries of what a premium member experience in sports entertainment should look like," Wexler said. "With our biggest NFL season to date now upon us, it's time for our team to raise the bar for our category again."

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks was recently recognized as the 2021 Fantasy Sports Business of the Year Award by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America. Born and based in Atlanta, GA, PrizePicks is the most fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports covering a wide variety of sports leagues from the NFL & NBA to League of Legends & Counter-Strike. Centered around selecting a fantasy roster of athletes, PrizePicks allows sports fans to pit their skills against the numbers rather than against a pool of thousands of other players. PrizePicks is currently available in the majority of the United States including top 10 markets like California, Texas, Florida & Georgia. With an existing digital footprint covering more than two-thirds of the U.S. population, PrizePicks is the most accessible type of game for the masses and has proudly paid out over $500 million in winnings during its lifetime. PrizePicks is available in the App Store and Google Play or at prizepicks.com.

