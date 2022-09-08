TriNet PeopleForce Returns to New York City September 13-15

WHAT:

The third annual, award-winning, TriNet PeopleForce conference returns September 13-15. The three-day event—live from New York and streamed virtually—will give attendees the chance to interact with each other and our outstanding lineup of speakers during live sessions, Q&As, networking opportunities and more. Through exploration of entrepreneurial passion, purpose and perseverance, leaders of small and medium-size businesses will walk away with expert info, and the most strategic, innovative ways to do business now.