Jarritos Mexican Soda Announces Grand Prize Winners and Top Finalists for JARRITODOS $75,000 Artist Grant Contest

Thirty creatives from across the U.S. were celebrated and awarded to pursue aspirational goals in food, fashion, art, music and dance industries

EL PASO, Texas, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarritos , the authentic and flavorful Mexican soda brand, today announced the five grand prize winners each to receive $10,000 and an additional top 25 finalists to each receive $1,000 for their participation in the JarriTODOS Artist Grant Contest . The contest challenged competitors to showcase their art and creative work in visual art, dance, fashion, food and music for the chance to win a grant to help them pursue their artistic goals.

Jarritos (PRNewswire)

"I'm absolutely blown away by all of the talent and effort placed into these innovative food concepts and the finalists' passion for cooking," said celebrity chef and Jarritos Food Judge, Pati Jinich. "It's inspiring to see the next generation of chefs, bakers and food enthusiasts come from diverse backgrounds and experience."

A panel of arts and entertainment professionals selected a top-scoring winner and five semifinalists per category. Judges included Courtney Plummer , Contemporary Art Dealer, Karla Martinez de Salas , editor of Vogue Mexico/Latin America, JoJo Gomez , professional dancer/choreographer, Pati Jinich , celebrity chef and host of La Frontera, and Javier Farfan , music, entertainment, and cultural marketing consultant.

"The Jarritodos Artist Grant Contest was created to help amplify the artists and creatives whose work impacts our communities on a daily basis," said Eric Delamare, marketing director for Jarritos. "We are honored to be a small part of supporting diverse artists who don't always have access, networks or funding to pursue their dreams and ambitions."

The five grand prize winners to receive $10,000 artist grants are as follows:

ART: Calvin Clausell from Los Angeles , California DANCE: Lenai A Wilkerson from Cincinnati, Ohio FASHION: Nicole Bisono from New York City , New York FOOD: Mason Sanchez & Raffi Frensley from Bowling Green, Kentucky MUSIC: Andres Mejia from Baltimore, Maryland

The top 25 finalists to receive $1,000 artist grants are as follows:

ART:

Keturah Benson from Atlanta, Georgia Eustace Mamba from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Ruben Esquivel II from Austin, Texas Christian Pardo Cardenas & Raul Cardenas from El Paso, Texas Larissa Akhmetova from Denver, Colorado

DANCE:

Rob Rich from Panorama City, California Julian Ray Carmolinga from Berwyn Illinois Derek Sisouphone from Los Angeles, California Thom Kitt from Burbank, California Naomi Rivera from Bakersfield, California

FASHION:

Anabella Bergero from Miami, Florida Fanny Mena from Los Angeles, California Derrick C Perkins II from Dallas, Texas Adan Avila from Houston, Texas Nico Perez from Austin, Texas

FOOD:

Gina Lawrence Grandjean from Las Cruces, New Mexico Juan J. Sanjuan III from Huntington Park, California Pablo Rodriguez from Crafton Hills , California Johnny Chanthavong from Boston, Massachusetts Tessa Flack from Los Angeles, California

MUSIC:

David Elias Delgado from El Paso , Texas Beatrice Roberts and Jared Burkhalter from Deland, Florida Isai Morales from Dayton, Ohio Bran Movay from Dallas, Texas Jonathan Romo from El Paso, Texas

From July 11 - August 10, the JarriTODOS Artist Grant Contest opened for video submissions from artists and creatives across the U.S. who were interested in showcasing their artistic talents for the chance to move forward in the contest. Eligible entries advanced to fan voting August 12 - August 20. Due to irregularities and potential fraudulent activity in the fan voting process, all eligible submissions moved forward for an internal process review in which the top 25 submissions per each visual art, dance, fashion, food and music category were moved forward in judge deliberation from August 23 - September 2.

About Jarritos

Created in 1950, Jarritos are delicious fruit-flavored sodas from Mexico. Sold in iconic glass bottles throughout the U.S., the brand offers 13 unique flavors, all made with natural flavors and real sugar. Jarritos flavors are mandarin, tamarind, pineapple, fruit-punch, lime, grapefruit, strawberry, mango, guava, hibiscus, passion fruit, cola and watermelon. Each unique flavor represents a delicious slice of the brand's Mexican heritage. Jarritos is now distributed in 41 countries around the world. Find out more at www.Jarritos.com .

Press Release Contact:

Brianna Hernandez

brianna@apccollective.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jarritos