PHFA issues RFP for PHARE funding to support local housing initiatives

Application deadline is Nov. 18

HARRISBURG, Penn., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency today is issuing a Request for Proposals soliciting applications from organizations for projects to improve the availability and affordability of housing across the commonwealth. Funding for this RFP is being provided through the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) Fund. The total PHARE funding available this year exceeds $45 million.

PHARE receives its funding from the impact fee levied on natural gas drilling companies and a portion of the Realty Transfer Tax. Funding is available for housing initiatives in all of Pennsylvania's 67 counties. PHFA is charged with administering the allocation of PHARE dollars.

"This year we mark a full decade of the PHARE program, and its impact on housing across Pennsylvania has been tremendous," said PHFA Executive Director and CEO Robin Wiessmann. "New affordable housing has been created, existing affordable housing has been preserved, and families that could have become homeless have places to live. We're proud of the many ongoing successes of the program."

PHARE applications are completed and submitted entirely online, eliminating the need for paper submissions and simplifying the process for applicants. The RFP is located on PHFA's website at https://www.phfa.org/legislation/act105.aspx, and the application is accessible on the PHARE webpage at https://phare.phfa.org/. Applications are due to PHFA no later than 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.

PHFA is planning two, 90-minute informational webinars for organizations interested in applying for PHARE funds. Both webinars will cover the same information. Webinar dates and times are:

Sept. 21 at 10 a.m.

Sept. 28 at 2 p.m.

A link has been posted at https://www.phfa.org/legislation/act105.aspx for webinar registration. Questions may be directed to Clay Lambert at PHFA via email at clambert@phfa.org.

The PHARE fund has been allocating money for local housing initiatives since 2012. These funds are producing significant housing benefits that include:

More than 7,200 individuals and families have received rental or utility assistance

More than 2,000 homes have been rehabilitated and preserved for continued use

More than 2,600 new rental units have been created

180 new single-family homes have been constructed

420 future home sites have been prepared through site acquisition and demolition

More than 250 new residents have received assistance to purchase their first home

PHARE funds have been used to leverage an additional $800 million of investments in housing across Pennsylvania

About PHFA

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. Through its carefully managed mortgage programs and investments in multifamily housing developments, PHFA also promotes economic development across the state. Since its creation by the legislature in 1972, it has generated more than $16.5 billion of funding for more than 189,374 single-family home mortgage loans, helped fund the construction of 139,974 rental units, distributed approximately $239 million to support local housing initiatives, and saved the homes of more than 50,660 families from foreclosure. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.

