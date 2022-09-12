Targeting the $1.5 trillion global wellness market, Arieli Capital and The Bridge healing center are launching the 2nd batch of Well4Tech scaleup bootcamp

12 global market-ready wellness startups will be accepted following up on the success of the first program with Arieli Capital and The Bridge healing center closing an investment in alumni Elvy.ai and with other graduates in process to raise over $16.5M

Applications will be accepted till September 25, 2022

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arieli Capital and The Bridge healing center are launching the 2nd batch of Well4Tech. The program provides fertile ground for startups and connects them with investors and industry leaders to advance and support market expansion, and is intended for market-ready cutting edge mental and physical health-tech global startups.

Well4Tech is led by Arieli Capital and The Bridge healing center, the program will focus on three critical areas of support: market expansion, partners and client lead generation and capital exposure. Throughout the program, the startups will participate in over 160 sessions with investors and industry leaders. Selected startups will be considered for investment, will also receive access to a Connecticut-based office space for up to 1 year and will be considered to present in front of multi-family offices at one of ShareNett's events.

The first batch of the program took place in Connecticut in May 2022 and resulted in an investment by Arieli Capital and the Bridge healing center in Elvy.ai. 90% of the program graduating startups are now in commercial and capital raising processes accumulating to over $16.5M.

"With each program batch, we see a significant leap in the demand from both partners, investors and startups. Based on McKinsey & Company, the wellness industry market size is estimated at $1.5 trillion with an expected growth rate of 5–10% on an annual basis. We see a growth in Institutional money and from venture investors targeting wellness technology," said Or Haviv, A managing partner at Arieli Capital. "We are looking forward to selecting our second batch of startups for Well4Tech, who in addition to their business potential will present a significant impact advancing technologies with the power to help improve the lives of millions of people around the world."

"Through the packed days of meetings with investors, mentors, and entrepreneurs, and the focused workshops, we were able to attract more investors. Well4Tech with the support of Arieli Capital and The Bridge healing center allowed us to speed up our capital round to a light speed. The beauty of Well4Tech is the overall mindset- getting things done," said Oded Broshi, CEO and Co-founder at Elvy.ai, a startup in Well4Tech's last batch.

Well4Tech is accepting applications for Batch 2 until the 25 of September 2022. The selected startups will attend a 4-day program in Connecticut, USA from November 14-17, 2022.

"If there is one thing that I can comment about well4tech, is seeing first-hand the impact we made on a local level and continue to make on the global level with the cohorts that participated in our program." – Yisroel Rabinowitz, founder, the Bridge Healing center

The Bridge Healing Arts Center is Connecticut's premier healing arts destination for all seeking a state of health and mindfulness. Beyond offering weekly wellness-inspired classes and events, the serene 26,000-square-foot complex is home to a community of over 60 wellness practitioners that provide a variety of approaches to restoring physical and mental well-being, ranging from Licensed Massage Therapist, Life and Health Coaches, Nutritionists, hypnotists, Clinical Therapist, Reiki Masters, Reflexologists, and more.

About Arieli Capital: Arieli Capital LLC is a US based holding and investment company with offices globally, including the USA (NY), Israel (Herzliya) and London. Arieli provides its partners and investors with a unique holistic platform leading a fresh approach to technology investments. Arieli's activities include capital investments, ShareNett, a wall street NY financial and data family offices platform, global innovation department leading venture growth programs with top branbds such as the Italian government, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank, Amadeus, Frontier agritech innovation center , TTO academic commercialization, innovation labs and more.

