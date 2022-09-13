Alcohol Justice to Participate at Alcohol Policy-19 Evidence to Action: Building a Framework for Change

SAN RAFEL, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice is pleased to announce its participation at Alcohol Policy-19 – a national conference on preventing and reducing alcohol-related problems using public policy strategies.

What: Alcohol Policy 19 Conference

When: September 14-16, 2022

Where: The Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel, 2800 S. Potomac Ave, Arlington, VA 22202

Who:

Dr. Timothy S. Naimi , Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research (CISUR), University of Victoria , AP-19 Co-Chair

Alicia Sparks , PhD, MPH, U.S. Alcohol Policy Alliance, Abt Associates, AP-19 Co-Chair

Mayra Jimenez , Senior Advocacy Manager, Alcohol Justice

Carson Benowitz-Fredericks , MSPH, CHES, Research Director, Alcohol Justice

Dr. David Jernigan , Boston University School of Public Health

Marissa Esser , Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Alison Douglas , Alcohol Focus Scotland

Sally Casswell , Massey University, New Zealand

Thomas Babor , University of Connecticut

Additional speakers & participants

Why:

Since 1981, "…the conference has been a forum for researchers, community practitioners, and public officials to meet and exchange findings, explore evidence-based solutions, and consider adoption of policies aimed at minimizing risks associated with alcohol use. The conferences is organized by governmental, non-governmental and private organizations. AP19 is coordinated by the U.S. Alcohol Policy Alliance, a national coalition of local and state organizations. Conference organizers can be reached by email at apconference@alcoholpolicy.org."

Alcohol Justice Research Director Carson Benowitz-Fredericks is delivering two oral presentations at the Alcohol Policy 19 conference:

1. Snacks, Ads, and Alcopops: Environmental Prevention Through Retail Reform

Thursday, September 15, 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Corner, convenience, and liquor stores are one of the most commonly frequented commercial outlets for youth. For those that sell alcoholic beverages, their decisions about stock, advertising, store layout, and security measures may have a substantial impact on youth access to, attitudes towards, and consumption of alcoholic beverages. Alcohol Justice and the San Rafael Drug and Alcohol Policy Alliance surveyed every retail store with an off-sale liquor license to identify areas of risk, bad actors, and avenues for protection by reforming the retail environment. The survey resulted in a list of the stores most likely to be risk-conducive, as well as a focused campaign to control alcohol advertising in the areas most frequented by underage patrons.

2. Blowing the Save: Regulatory Relief and Hazardous Consumption in California

Friday, September 16, 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control delivered a series of 17 "regulatory relief" notices, essentially deregulating alcohol sales. As the pandemic dragged on, first the Governor then the Legislature sought to extend many of these measures indefinitely. At the same time, alcohol harm spiked nationally, with both dangerous drinking and mortality figures suggesting these ostensibly economic measures had a mortal price.

Alcohol Justice Senior Advocacy Manager Mayra Jimenez will be participating as a facilitator and presenter at the Alcohol Policy 19 conference:

1. AP-19 Advocate Institute

Tuesday, September 13, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, September 14, 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Presenting -- How the Alcohol Industry Power Consolidation and Predatory Practices has Contributed to Decreasing Health Equity: the accelerated consolidation of alcohol industry power through state deregulation 2020-2022

Facilitating Panel -- Building Power to Reduce Inequity: Commercial Tobacco Control Movement & Intersectionality for Justice and Liberation

2. Interactive Workshop: Popular Education for Policy Change

Thursday, September 15, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

It is critical to incorporate bottom-up approaches in alcohol policy advocacy to authentically engage with community in systems change work. Popular education methodology offers an active learning process that raises social awareness, stimulates critical and creative analysis, and leads to direct action for social change.

The workshop will present the model and framework of the California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) organizing strategy. Presenters will emphasize popular education and horizontal leadership integration while conceptualizing alcohol policy work as a social justice issue and exploring its intersections with historical struggles for equality. We will share lessons learned from campaigns and how class, race, gender, and historical analysis are integrated into the strategy.

