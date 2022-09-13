Automoblog Releases List of Cities with the Highest Rates of Car Ownership

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automoblog, a consumer-focused automotive resource, recently released a list of the top 10 cities with the highest rate of car ownership . The article's methodology ranks each city by the percentage of households with access to a vehicle. Some of the key takeaways from the article include:

Raleigh, NC was listed as the number 1 city in the country for car ownership. 96.1% of households in Raleigh have access to a vehicle.

Southern cities dominate the list, occupying 7 of the 10 spots.

North Carolina and Texas both had more than one city listed.

Automoblog also details other statistics for each city listed in the article. This includes the percentage of workers who commute by car, the average commute time, and the average time lost in rush-hour traffic.

Automoblog is an online automotive resource that helps people make informed decisions about cars and car ownership. To learn more about the publication, click here .

