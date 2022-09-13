BLADE IAQ AWARDED EQUALIS GROUP CONTRACT

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Blade , a North American commercial indoor air quality (IAQ) technology manufacturer, has been awarded a publicly procured, competitively solicited national cooperative contract (R10-1136B) from Region 10 Education Service Center, an Equalis Group Lead Agency.

Blade Filters Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Blade Filters Inc.) (PRNewswire)

This partnership allows Blade to provide its suite of indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions and technologies through Equalis, to K-12 schools, higher education entities, local governments, state agencies, and non-profits in the U.S. The available technologies include portable HEPA air purifiers, UVC supplemental air sanitization (induct and standalone options), and electrostatic polarized HVAC filters.

Aedan Fida, CEO of Blade, remarked upon the announcement, "We are very excited about our partnership with Equalis Group. We take great pride in manufacturing our unique, high-quality technologies. This partnership gives us the opportunity to supply schools, government agencies, and municipalities with our leading technologies while ensuring they are easily accessible and cost-effective."

Equalis Group delivers compliant, publicly procured cooperative agreements that public sector entities, including federal and state agencies, local governments, and educational institutions across the country can utilize to: i) quickly acquire the products and services they need; ii) receive better pricing through the collective buying power of Equalis Group Members; and, iii) save time through Equalis Group's legal and compliant alternative to conducting their own resource-consuming solicitation process.

This contract was procured and awarded in accordance with the requirements of 2-C.F.R. Part 200, commonly referred to as "Uniform Guidance". Why is that important? Because public sector entities receiving federal grant and award dollars can typically spend those dollars through Equalis Group's already-procured contracts without having to conduct their own bid or request for proposals (RFP).

Being a North American manufacturer, Blade assures quality, fast lead times, and durability with all products- a company value held high with great pride. "Equalis Group is delighted to have Blade as a supplier partner of our IAQ technology contract. We are certain that Blade will provide value to our clients by helping purchasers navigate procurement guidelines and statutory requirements while reducing costs, enabling them to concentrate on quickly securing the right solution for their IAQ needs," said Stephen Hull, CEO of Equalis Group.

How to Purchase through this Contract:

This cooperative contract vehicle is immediately available to Equalis Group members. Any public sector entity within the United States can join Equalis Group and begin utilizing this competitively solicited contract by completing the membership agreement, located here. There are no dues, fees, or obligations to join Equalis Group.

Contract Information:

Contract #: R10-1136B

Effective Date: September 1, 2022

Expiration Date: August 31, 2025

Renewable Through: August 31, 2027

About Blade

Blade is an industry-leading manufacturer of Canadian-made commercial indoor air quality (IAQ) technology located in Toronto, Ontario. They supply tailored, state-of-the-art indoor air quality solutions that meet the highest industry standards. Currently managing and improving indoor air quality in over 50 million square feet of building spaces across Canada, Blade is a trusted supplier and the preferred vendor of choice to the Ontario government for IAQ technology. In addition, they work with businesses and organizations across all industries.

About Equalis Group

Equalis Group is a national public sector purchasing cooperative that develops and administers a diverse portfolio of cooperative purchasing programs that cover a wide range of products and services. Each program in Equalis' rapidly growing portfolio provides its members with and a legal and compliant exemption to the traditional bid/RFP process and the ability to configure the solution that best meets their individual needs while achieving the lowest total cost.

To learn more about Blade, visit www.bladeair.ca or call (416) 701-0201.

