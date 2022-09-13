CHIPOTLE INTRODUCES NEW GARLIC GUAJILLO STEAK ACROSS THE U.S., CANADA AND THE METAVERSE

Starting today, Chipotle Rewards members and Roblox users get early access to the new Responsibly Raised® protein

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced its new Garlic Guajillo Steak will be available at Chipotle restaurants across the U.S. and Canada, and virtually in the metaverse, for a limited time. The brand's latest menu innovation introduces an entirely new flavor profile to Chipotle's menu featuring tender cuts of steak seasoned with the bold flavors of garlic and guajillo peppers. Earlier today, Chipotle became the first restaurant brand to officially unveil a new menu item in the metaverse by debuting Garlic Guajillo Steak through the Chipotle Grill Simulator experience on Roblox.

Chipotle's new Garlic Guajillo Steak features the exciting and dynamic combination of garlic and guajillo peppers, brought to life with real ingredients and classic cooking techniques. (PRNewswire)

The Chipotle Grill Simulator can be accessed at: www.roblox.com/chipotle .

The Menu Innovation

Garlic Guajillo Steak features the exciting and dynamic combination of garlic and guajillo peppers, brought to life with real ingredients and classic cooking techniques. Finished with fresh lime and hand-chopped cilantro, Garlic Guajillo Steak is a whole new dimension of steak to enhance guests' go-to Chipotle order.

"We're listening to our guests' requests for intriguing new flavors," said Nevielle Panthaky, Vice President of Culinary. "Garlic Guajillo Steak pairs the familiar craveability of garlic with the allure of guajillo into an awesome protein with a slight kick."

The Rollout

Chipotle premiered its new menu innovation on Roblox today at 7am PT with Chipotle Grill Simulator, an immersive Garlic Guajillo Steak Grill experience. Chipotle is rewarding its community on Roblox with early access to learn and taste Garlic Guajillo Steak virtually to enhance their tasting experience in real life.

In addition to the Roblox community, the 30 million Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. and Canada have exclusive digital access to Garlic Guajillo Steak today via the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca.

Starting September 14, Garlic Guajillo Steak will be available alongside all permanent menu items for in-restaurant, online, mobile and delivery orders in the U.S. and Canada for a limited time.

Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee offer on all Garlic Guajillo Steak orders placed through the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com1 and Chipotle.ca2 from September 17 through 25.

Culinary Innovation In The Metaverse

To highlight the culinary innovation behind Garlic Guajillo Steak, the brand created the Chipotle Grill Simulator on Roblox. In Chipotle's virtual restaurant on Roblox, Head Chef Nevielle Panthaky invites users into the kitchen to learn the authentic cooking techniques and unique framework of ingredients required to make Garlic Guajillo Steak. Users grill Garlic Guajillo Steak following Chipotle's exact culinary process and then virtually taste Garlic Guajillo Steak's robust flavors. The fun, in-depth introduction to Garlic Guajillo Steak in the metaverse is designed to enhance guests' tasting experience in real life.

Chipotle is also giving users who successfully cook and taste Garlic Guajillo Steak a chance to try the new menu innovation in real life. On September 13 and 14, Chipotle will drop 25,000 free entrée codes at 7am PT and 3pm PT for a total of 100,000 codes.3 The free entrée codes can only be accessed by Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. and Canada on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca.

"By launching Garlic Guajillo Steak in the metaverse, we are able to share our culinary traditions and real food proposition with Gen Z," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "For the first time, fans can discover our latest menu innovation from our head chef with an immersive experience that blends the best of Chipotle's digital and physical worlds."

Users who complete the experience can earn virtual Burrito Bucks ⁴ and unlock new exclusive virtual items inspired by Garlic Guajillo Steak, including Chipotle's iconic Chef Coat, the Nom Nom Aura, and a Gwaa-hee-oh Tee.

How It Works: Chipotle Grill Simulator

Burrito Builder world. Roblox users meet Chef Nevielle and select from a variety of Chipotle uniforms. Chipotle Grill Simulator is a new experience located within Chipotle'sworld. Roblox users meet Chef Nevielle and select from a variety of Chipotle uniforms. Users are teleported into Chipotle's kitchen to cook Garlic Guajillo Steak. The experience starts at the plancha where visitors will need to perfectly grill and season as many steaks as they can before time runs out. Users will then race against the clock to cut as many steaks as they can into tender strips. Finally, chefs in training will need to mix the savory protein with lime and cilantro until they fill the progress bar. After successfully preparing Garlic Guajillo Steak, users will be able to virtually taste the menu innovation with Chipotle's iconic black fork. A flavor aura will appear, highlighting Garlic Guajillo Steak's dynamic flavor profile. Users who successfully complete the experience will earn virtual Burrito Bucks⁴ and can unlock new exclusive virtual items. 100,000 Roblox users who successfully complete the Chipotle Grill Simulator will earn a free entrée code that can be used on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com or Chipotle.ca to try Garlic Guajillo Steak in real life. Chipotle will drop 25,000 codes at 7am PT and 3pm PT on September 13 and 14.

1Higher menu prices and additional service fees apply for delivery. $10 min/$200 max, excluding tax and fees. Valid 9/17-9/25/2022. Chipotle.com or Chipotle app only; purchase of Garlic Guajillo Steak entrée required. Additional terms & conditions: http://www.chipotle.com/zerodollardelivery

2Higher menu prices and additional service fees apply for delivery. CAD$12 min/CAD$200 max, excluding tax and fees. Valid 9/17-9/25/2022. Chipotle.com or Chipotle app only; purchase of Garlic Guajillo Steak entrée required. Additional terms & conditions: http://www.chipotle.ca/zerodollardelivery

3AVAIL. WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. Codes available up to first 25,000 participants who successfully complete the Chipotle Garlic Guajillo Steak Minigame on 9/13/22 and 9/14/22 at the following times: 7:00 a.m. PT and 3:00 p.m. PT. Must be 13 or older. Chipotle Rewards account required to redeem Code. Codes valid at participating Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. or CAN on orders via Chipotle website or Chipotle app only until September 20, 2022. Not valid on 3rd party delivery platforms. Menu items subject to availability. Limit 1/person per transaction. Restrictions may apply to use with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Not redeemable for cash. This promotion is not affiliated with Roblox and Roblox is not responsible for fulfillment of any codes. Additional restrictions apply, see terms and conditions at: chipotle.com/GrillSimulator.

⁴Burrito Bucks available in the Chipotle Burrito Builder experience have no monetary value and do not constitute currency or property of any type.

Users grill Garlic Guajillo Steak following Chipotle’s exact culinary process and then virtually taste Garlic Guajillo Steak’s robust flavors. The fun, in-depth introduction to Garlic Guajillo Steak in the metaverse is designed to enhance guests’ tasting experience in real life. (PRNewswire)

In Chipotle Grill Simulator, Head Chef Nevielle Panthaky invites users into the kitchen to learn the authentic cooking techniques and unique framework of ingredients required to make Garlic Guajillo Steak. (PRNewswire)

The Chipotle Grill Simulator experience starts at the plancha where visitors need to perfectly grill and season as many steaks as they can before time runs out. (PRNewswire)

Chipotle Mexican Grill Logo (PRNewsfoto/Chipotle Mexican Grill) (PRNewswire)

