City of Martinsville, Indiana and AT&T Collaborate on Plan to Deliver Fiber-Powered Broadband to More than 5,000 Customer Locations

Plans call for AT&T Fiber with speeds of up to 5 Gigs to help close the digital divide

MARTINSVILLE, Ind., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Martinsville, Ind. and AT&T* are collaborating on a plan to build a state-of-the-art network and deliver AT&T FiberSM to more than 5,000 customer locations throughout the city limits. The $6.3 million public-private project is contingent upon a final contract between AT&T and the city.

"After conversations with numerous providers, we've found a future-focused collaborator in AT&T and their 100% fiber network," said Kenny Costin, mayor, City of Martinsville. "We're grateful that AT&T has stepped up with a plan to ensure faster internet speeds for our city – for our teachers, students, parents and small businesses, in particular. We look forward to enjoying the benefits of AT&T Fiber for many years to come."

The project's plans call for residents and businesses citywide to have access to blazing fast download and upload speeds up to 5 Gigs.1 The faster speeds and increased bandwidth mean customers can connect multiple devices, stream multiple entertainment sources, quickly upload content to social media and experience ultra-low lag for pro-level gaming – all at the same time.

The Martinsville City Council and Board of Public Works approved the project during their respective meetings Sept. 12. Extensive planning and engineering work will begin immediately upon contract execution. The network buildout is expected to be complete within 24 months after the contract is executed.

"Bringing fast and reliable AT&T Fiber to communities like Martinsville shows how valuable public-private collaborations can be in closing the digital divide," said Bill Soards, president, AT&T Indiana. "It's been great working with the city's leadership on this project, which will bring our fastest long-term internet solution to the city's residents, business leaders and educators."

AT&T has extensive experience deploying fiber-optics across Indiana. In fact, hundreds of thousands of locations in the state have access to AT&T Fiber today. AT&T has been selected to bring AT&T Fiber to residents and businesses throughout parts of Indiana using public-private partnerships. AT&T Fiber is the fastest among major providers and offers symmetrical speeds of up to 5-Gigs on downloads and uploads.2

Residents and businesses can learn more about AT&T Fiber at att.com/fiber and can sign up to be notified when service will be available at their address at att.com/notifyme.

AT&T is committed to connecting more Americans to reliable, high-speed broadband internet in several ways, including expanding and upgrading our network and participating in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP provides eligible households with a benefit of up to $30 a month (up to $75 on qualifying Tribal lands) to reduce the cost of broadband service and can be applied to all our AT&T Fiber speed tiers. Additionally, you can apply your ACP benefit to Access from AT&T to get internet speeds of up to 100Mbps, where available, for $0.

After you confirm your ACP eligibility, call us at 866-986-0963 to discuss your options and order service. Be sure to have your National Verifier application ID handy when you call.

About AT&T in Indiana

From 2019-2021, AT&T invested more than $1 billion in its wireless and wireline networks in Indiana to expand coverage and improve connectivity in more communities. That investment has increased reliability, coverage and overall performance for residents and businesses. It's also improved critical communications services for Indiana's first responders using the FirstNet® network.

Becoming the Best Broadband Provider

We are on a mission to be the best broadband provider in America, whether you're at home, work or on the move. We do this by combining the most reliable 5G network3 with the fastest growing fiber internet in America4, so you have a seamless experience from a single provider. Becoming the best connectivity provider also means serving the critical mission of America's first responders. FirstNet®, Built with AT&T is the only purpose-built, nationwide wireless broadband communications platform dedicated to the public safety community.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

1 Limited availability in select areas. Internet speed claims represent maximum wired network service capability speeds to the home and recommended setup. Actual customer speeds are not guaranteed. Single device wired speed maximum 4.7Gbps. For more information go to www.att.com/speed101

2 Fastest among major internet service providers, based on 5Gbps offering.

3 Based on nationwide GWS drive test data. GWS conducts paid drive tests for AT&T and uses the data in its analysis. AT&T 5G requires compatible plan and device. 5G not available everywhere. Go to att.com/5Gforyou for details.

4 Based on publicly-available data of net customer adds for major fiber providers over previous four quarters.

