Council on Education for Public Health Grants Reaccreditation to American Public University System's Master of Public Health Program

APUS, the First Fully Online Institution to Earn CEPH's Accreditation, Gets Reaccredited for Seven Additional Years

CHARLES TOWN, W. Va., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH®)) has reaccredited the Master of Public Health (MPH) program at American Public University System (APUS), through December 31, 2029. APUS was the first fully online institution to be accredited by CEPH for its MPH program in 2017.

"Receiving CEPH reaccreditation underscores the strength and quality of our MPH program, which educates many service-minded students who work to improve the health and well-being of others," said Dr. Vernon C. Smith, APUS Provost.

APUS's interdisciplinary MPH program is designed to help prepare and educate students as public health practitioners through proven excellence in teaching, research, and service. This program focuses on teaching scientific, psychological, and sociological competencies that can significantly impact public health policy and practices. Since the program's inception, over 900 students have graduated with this degree*.

"From the outset, we have taken a student-centric approach to this robust, master's level public health program," said Dr. Brian Freeland, Dean, School of Health Science for APUS. "We pride ourselves in delivering highly relevant courses and ensuring students' needs are supported from enrollment to commencement and beyond."

APUS's online MPH program, part of the School of Health Sciences, helps prepare students for leadership opportunities by teaching a range of relevant courses, including Quarantine, Disaster Health Management, a practicum for hands-on learning, and a capstone. Led by Department Chair Dr. Samer Koutoubi, the Public Health faculty are subject matter experts and practitioners who provide an enriching, engaging, rigorous, and positive learning experience through interaction and meaningful constructive feedback that promotes learning.

For more info on APUS's MPH program, visit: https://www.apu.apus.edu/academic/schools/health-sciences/masters/public-health.html. For more info on the School of Health Sciences, visit: https://www.amu.apus.edu/academic/schools/health-sciences.html.

About American Public University System

American Public University System (APUS) delivers accessible and affordable online higher education to adult learners of all backgrounds. APUS, a five-time recipient of Online Learning Consortium's (OLC) Effective Practice Award, offers more than 200 online degree and certificate programs through American Public University as well as American Military University, the #1 provider of higher education to the U.S. military and veterans.** With over 123,000 alumni worldwide, APUS is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

About Council on Education for Public Health

CEPH is an independent agency that accredits schools of public health, and public health programs offered in settings other than schools of public health. Its mission is to assure quality in public health education and training to achieve excellence in practice, research and service.

*Data current as of June 30, 2022

**Based on FY 2019 Department of Defense tuition assistance and Veterans Administration student enrollment data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

