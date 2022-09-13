Curbee Launches Environmentally-Friendly Mobile Car Wash in Bay Area

With just a click, Curbee brings the car wash to your driveway

allowing for a fast, convenient, and environmentally friendly clean

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Among the many impacts that cars have on the environment, car washing can be a major contributor to water pollution if it's not done correctly. Beyond the risk of harmful pollutants and chemicals flowing into nearby storm drains, the average driveway car wash can use more than 100 gallons of water .

To combat these drastic environmental impacts, Curbee has launched its Mobile Wash , an on-demand car wash service conducted by mechanics that delivers interior and exterior cleaning right at a consumers' home or work. Curbee uses safe products, like biodegradable multi-surface cleaners and degreasers, to help keep local water sources clean, and they use a fraction of the amount of water it takes to wash your own car at home.

Curbee's Mobile Wash includes:

Interior and exterior hand wash

Tire and rim cleaning with shine treatment

Full vacuum of interior and trunk

Glass and interior surface wipe down

Quarterly Signature Health Check

Optional sealant add on for $20

"We understand the importance of having a well-maintained car and while a good car wash keeps your car looking new and protects it from pollutants that can cause rust and corrosion, it can often be inconvenient and overwhelming, given the number of services many car wash facilities offer," said Denise Leleux, CEO of Curbee. "At Curbee, we keep things simple. Our professionals save you time by coming to you, and the entire service can be booked in under a minute."

Curbee's Eco-Friendly Wash costs just $79 and can be booked directly at www.curbee.com/clean . And as with all Curbee services, a complimentary, multi-point Signature Health Check, which consists of a thorough inspection of the major car components, will be performed quarterly.

Curbee's full list of services are available to consumers in the Bay Area by simply booking an appointment at www.curbee.com or calling 1-866-CURBEE-1.

About Curbee

Founded in 2020 by leaders and builders of Tesla and Lyft's mobile car care services, Curbee is a human-centered, mobile car care experience for busy people and businesses that want hassle-free car care. To learn more about Curbee's mobile car care service, visit www.curbee.com .

