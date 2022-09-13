Herzing University Announces Shannon Grass as Senior Vice President of Human Resources

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 11 campuses nationwide as well as an online division, today announced the appointment of Shannon Grass as the University's Senior Vice President of Human Resources. The appointment, effective immediately, will position Grass as Herzing's point person to ensure that all Herzing staff and faculty can thrive in an inclusive culture with the support and resources they need.

Herzing University (PRNewsfoto/Herzing University) (PRNewswire)

"Our mission is our students and in order for our students to be successful, it's critical that our staff and faculty are provided with the necessary tools, skills, and resources they need to bring their best selves to Herzing every day," said Grass. "The best way to ensure that students are truly able to get the most out of their academic experience is to create an inclusive and supportive environment."

In her previous role, Grass was a Human Resources Director of People and Culture at ManpowerGroup, a world leader in innovative workforce solutions, where she helped lead efforts in business acquisitions, employee engagement & development, succession & workforce planning, and talent management in their North American operations.

"The ability to change people's lives through connecting them to meaningful work made my move to Herzing such a natural fit. It's ultimately about how we can make our communities stronger," stated Grass.

"We are thrilled to have Shannon joining our senior leadership team," said Renee Herzing, President of Herzing University. "Our faculty and staff have always been the centerpieces of our students' success and Shannon has a proven background of prioritizing continuous improvement and creating agile, focused businesses. By improving our current HR processes and addressing any gaps, we can remain an organization where internal teams can thrive and develop themselves and our students to reach their full potential."

Herzing University serves a variety of students pursuing degrees in healthcare, nursing, business, information technology, and legal studies. To learn more about Herzing University, visit herzing.edu.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 11 campuses across eight states and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 40,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, and diploma programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2022, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. In June 2022, Herzing introduced a first-of-its-kind Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program beginning enrollment for Fall 2022. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

Media Contact:

Brett Gerrish

2.718 Marketing

bgerrish@2.718marketing.com

517.899.7795

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Herzing University