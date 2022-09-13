SaverOne Protection System Installed in NovoLog Pharmaceutical Delivery Trucks

A new vertical for SaverOne ensuring safe transportation and delivery of critical pharmaceutical products

PETAH TIKVAH, Israel, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVRE) (TASE: SVRE), a technology company engaged in transportation safety solutions, today announced that SaverOne has penetrated the pharmaceutical delivery vertical, installing an initial 10 SaverOne systems on Novolog delivery trucks. The potential is hundreds of delivery trucks in Israel. Novolog is a leading Israeli healthcare company, with a focus on pharmaceutical and medical device distribution and logistics.

Mr. Gilboa, CEO of SaverOne commented, "The transportation of critical medicines and medical devices is an exceptionally sensitive activity, where a truck accident can be very costly financially and in terms of the life risks to those who are relying on the end-products. The safe delivery of medical assets is another critical application where SaverOnes' products and service significantly reduce accidents by ensuring no driver distraction, leading to safe delivery and lower potential financial loss, and most importantly- lives saved. We are pleased to be working with NovoLog in this critical area, which publicly demonstrates a very important use-case for our technology. We look forward to expanding our relationship with Novolog, ultimately reaching their entire fleet."

Commented Meir Barav, CEO Novolog Logistics, "One of our biggest worries within medical delivery logistics is a truck accident which can cause damaging ripple effects across the entire supply chain and millions of dollars of losses. SaverOne brings a fantastic solution to the primary cause of car accidents- mobile phone distraction while driving. We see the SaverOne system as a key solution to lower some significant potential business risks by ensuring our delivery truck drivers remain focused on their driving."

About the SaverOne System

SaverOne systems can be installed in private vehicles, trucks and buses and provide a solution to the problem of driver distraction away from the road, that results from drivers using specific distracting applications on the mobile device while driving, in a way that endangers their safety and the safety of passengers. This phenomenon is considered one of the main causes of road accidents in the world. According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the annual cost of road accidents just in the United States, stands at about $870 billion each year, excluding the costs of serious injury or death, with a quarter of those accidents estimated to be related to the use of the mobile device while driving.

SaverOne's technology specifically recognizes the driver area in the vehicle and prevents the driver from accessing distracting applications such as messaging while allowing navigation, without user intervention or consent, creating a safer driving environment.

SaverOne's primary target markets include commercial and private vehicle fleets, as well as insurance and leasing companies that are very interested in reducing potential damages and significant costs. SaverOne is initially addressing car fleets with focus on the Israeli, European and US markets, as well as other markets around the world. SaverOne believes that ultimately increased focus on monitoring and prevention of cellular distraction systems in vehicles, in particular driven by upcoming expected EU regulation, will likely have a dramatic positive impact on the demand for its systems in the future. The Company's longer-term strategy is to address vehicle manufacturers, to install the Company's protection technologies in the vehicle manufacturing process as an OEM.

About SaverOne

SaverOne is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of transportation safety solutions designed to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from distraction, by the use of mobile phones while driving. The SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of distracting applications that may become life-threatening.

