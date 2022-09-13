Scala Data Centers launches innovative FastDeploy solution to support strategic growth of Hyperscale customers in Latin American new markets

The proprietary building method by Scala will be used across its campuses to significantly reduce construction time and enable the company's expansion to 15 new locations by 2023

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers, the leading Latin American platform of sustainable data centers in the Hyperscale market, announces the launch of FastDeploy. Through a proprietary design and construction methodology created by its Center of Excellence in Engineering, the solution allows implementing data centers up to 50% less time when compared to the traditional model. The scalable solution is highly replicable and is based on prefabricated and transportable modular components which are integrated into buildings at the data center location keeping the same quality and security experience compared to traditional data centers.

Located in metropolitan regions, regional data centers have been gaining relevance, as they serve as a bridge between the large traditional data centers located in central regions and other locations with high population, industrial and intense economic activity concentrations. Close to high density workloads, regional data centers enable the computational processing of various services and applications that require low latency, such as the Metaverse, Internet of Things (IoT), telemedicine, self-driving cars, among others, whose implementation will be accelerated by 5G in Latin America. Currently, there are more than 87 cities in the region with a population of over 500 thousand inhabitants, 26 of which have more than 2 million inhabitants, in addition to relevant economic activity.

"With FastDeploy, our Hyperscale customers will be able to explore new regional and strategic markets in record time, with all the advantages that pioneering brings, scaling their operations as demand grows", explains Marcos Peigo, CEO at Scala. "As FastDeploy's capacity blocks are independent and can be added up on demand, this approach allows for long-term contracts with smooth ramps of growth to higher demands. It will also allow for the implementation of shared buildings, without losing the individualized customization feature that was already available in our single tenant developments, and present in high-capacity buildings", adds the executive.

The first markets to receive the FastDeploy solution will be Rio de Janeiro and Porto Alegre, in Brazil, where the company has already started the construction of two regional data centers with initial capacities of 10.8MW and 7.2MW, respectively. In the state of Rio de Janeiro, Southeast Brazil, the infrastructure is born within a 70,000 square-meter campus to meet the demand of a global cloud provider with expansion planned for a total of 70MW, including all phases, with the addition of two buildings. In Porto Alegre, South of Brazil, the Scala project will be officially launched in early October at an event attended by the city's mayor. The project comprises expansion in the region and is a single-tenant anchored by a large content provider. The new Scala FastDeploy data centers are expected to be operational in first quarter of 2023.

FastDeploy is made up of modular components that provide power and cooling resources ready to support varying densities, reaching more than 20KW per rack. All FastDeploy sites are born with a starting capacity of 2MW, which can be scaled by implementing additional MiniPODs delivering 60 racks per block.

Through a strategic and exclusive agreement with Scala, the smart modular structures are manufactured by Brazilian Modular Data Centers in a modern factory launched in 2022 and which has more than 20,000 square meters of area to support, especially, FastDeploy demands. The manufacturer delivers ready-made, load-tested, commissioned and TIA-942 Ready-certified modular components throughout Latin America.

FastDeploy operates on 100% renewable and certified energy, in line with Scala's portfolio. The solution is also endorsed by the ANSI/TIA-942 Rated 3 standard, which attests to electrical, mechanical, telecom, architecture and safety parameters for the construction and design of data centers. Scala is the only colocation operator in the region to work with this comprehensive standard.

About Scala Data Centers

Scala Data Centers is the leading Latin American platform of sustainable data centers in the Hyperscale market. Headquartered in Brazil and founded by DigitalBridge, it was developed to meet and exceed the growing demand for digital access in Latin America. Scala has a highly qualified team of over 500 professionals and applies a flexible and innovative approach to providing exceptional quality colocation services to Hyperscale clients, cloud-based software and service providers, and large enterprises. We customize state-of-the-art solutions for each client in the construction of the latest generation data centers, with high availability, the best energy efficiency rates, and superior density. All this allied to the best sustainability practices guided by our ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) program. For more information, visit www.scaladatacenters.com.

About Modular Data Centers

Modular is a platform for the development and production of modular data centers and modular components for data centers which was born as a leader in the Latin American market, combining a privileged view of the market with a proven entrepreneurial capacity. We design and manufacture intelligent, customizable, and high-quality structures, aligning our solutions to clients' needs and market evolution. Our modules leave the factory tested, commissioned and TIA-942 Ready certified to support varied demands, materializing the path to a future of infinite possibilities and enabled by quality digital infrastructure. For more details, visit www.modulardtc.com.

