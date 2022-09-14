Empower Energies and Redflow Announce Strategic Partnership to Deploy Solar + Flow Battery Solutions in North America

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Energies and Australian company Redflow have signed a Letter of Intent to develop integrated solar and flow battery solutions for the North American commercial and industrial (C&I), remote community micro grid, and utility markets.

The integrated solar and Redflow energy storage solution architecture was developed through the companies' joint engagement with a Fortune 100 company who is interested in deploying solar and flow battery storage projects at some of its commercial campuses.

Empower Energies' CEO Michael Belko and CSO Patrick Corr both believe the partnership can provide a truly differentiated solution for this Fortune 100 client as well as other North American C&I customers.

"Our new offering could be of great interest to customers seeking robust Energy Storage Solutions (ESS), but that require an alternative to lithium-ion," said Belko.

"We've found that our integrated solar and flow battery solution is of particular interest to certain C&I customers looking for an alternative ESS solution for load shifting, peak shaving or ancillary services on their corporate campuses to reduce energy costs and meet their ESG goals," said Corr.

Redflow's President of North America and Chief Commercial Officer Mark Higgins believes that this co-developed solution will present a new, safer alternative to traditional solutions.

"The integrated solution we've developed in partnership with Empower Energies represents a unique, innovative, and stress-tested alternative to the status quo solar and lithium-ion solution," said Higgins.

"Our integrated offering provides a safer, rugged, more sustainable and cost competitive alternative to lithium-ion batteries + solar, and our batteries don't materially degrade over their useful life, unlike lithium ion," he said.

"The uniquely safe zinc bromine chemistry has no risk of thermal runaway, making our solution better to deploy in urban and suburban environments where safety is a paramount consideration. Also, our hibernation mode enables our batteries to be used for backup power and resilience deployments in a very cost-effective manner versus lithium."

The LOI is non-binding and non-exclusive. Plans are underway to conduct webinars and provide educational materials about the integrated solution in the coming months.

Empower Energies has completed over 200 MW of clean energy projects nationwide, with over 800 MW of solar and storage projects currently in development. These include some of the largest commercial solar canopies on the planet for its Fortune 100 clients. Their leadership team, which include alumni of SunEdison, SolarCity, NRG and Tesla, represent a combined 1.7 GW in clean project experience.

Redflow Limited, a publicly-listed Australian company (ASX: RFX), produces zinc-bromine flow batteries that tolerate daily hard work in harsh conditions. Redflow batteries are designed for high cycle-rate, long time-base stationary energy storage applications and are scalable from small systems through to grid-scale deployments. Redflow's smart, self-protecting batteries offer unique advantages including secure remote management, 100 per cent daily depth of discharge, tolerance of high ambient temperatures, a simple recycling path, no propensity for thermal runaway and sustained energy delivery throughout their operating life.

