Gemini BioProducts Announces Addition to Board of Directors

* Cory Stevenson, former President of the BioProduction division

at Thermo Fisher Scientific joins Board

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla and SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini BioProducts Holding, Inc. ("GeminiBio" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth"), a Florida-based healthcare private equity firm, announced the appointment of Cory Stevenson to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Stevenson retired in 2021 from Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO), where he served as the President of the BioProduction Division. Thermo Fisher Scientific is the world's leader in serving science and its BioProduction business produces many of the industry's leading products and technologies. During Cory's tenure, the business grew revenues from $200 million to over $2.5 billion annually. Prior to serving as President of the BioProduction Division, Cory served as Group President of Pelican Life Sciences, VP and General Manager of Oncology Pharmaceutical Services at US Oncology, President of Fisher Healthcare, a division of Fisher Scientific, and various positions at Baxter International.

"GeminiBio has built unique production capabilities for a wide array of liquid bioprocessing services and cell culture solutions," said Mr. Stevenson. "I am excited to join forces with BelHealth to help guide GeminiBio through its next growth phase and position the Company as a reliable outsourced partner for these products and services. Market demand for advanced biotherapeutic manufacturing continues to accelerate across the global biotech industry, and many biotech companies are outsourcing the production of a wide array of process liquids so they can improve their focus on the core manufacturing of biotherapeutics."

Harold Blue, Managing Partner of BelHealth and Chairman of GeminiBio said, "I am thrilled to welcome Cory to our Board of Directors at GeminiBio. With his industry experience and guidance, we are confident Cory will bring invaluable contributions and expertise. GeminiBio's expanding manufacturing capabilities create exciting opportunities to partner with biotherapeutic manufacturers. We look forward to utilizing his experience and relationships to better serve customers requiring small and large volumes of critical cGMP process liquids, including media, buffers, and other liquid solutions."

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth has a unique combination of investing, executive management, and entrepreneurial experience. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes will benefit from its extensive operating and private equity investment expertise. BelHealth is investing from its current $350 million fund. For more information, visit www.belhealth.com.

About GeminiBio

Founded in 1985, GeminiBio serves the global biotechnology industry, from basic research to commercial production, with a focus on helping our customers accelerate the development of life enhancing biotherapeutics by streamlining and improving their cell culture and process liquid manufacturing workflows. The company's products are organized into two core verticals – Cell Culture Solutions and Process Liquid Solutions. Located in West Sacramento, California, GeminiBio has 57,000 square feet of cGMP manufacturing space that is segregated between animal origin free and animal component manufacturing. GeminiBio is an ISO 13485 certified, FDA registered Class 1 Medical Device Manufacturer, aligned with 21 CFR Part 820. For more information, visit www.geminibio.com.

