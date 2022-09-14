Wondershare MobileTrans V4.0 Release Provides a Streamlined Phone-to-Phone Transfer Solution Coincide with iPhone 14 Launch

Wondershare MobileTrans provides a more efficient transfer solution that is compatible with the new iPhone 14.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a significant increase in searches for "new iPhone phone-to-phone transfer" after the formal announcement of the release of the iPhone 14, which shows how people are scrambling to find a solution for transferring data to the new device. Dedicated to offering consumers all-scene transfer solutions, Wondershare MobileTrans V4.0 will be the best choice for them.

Wondershare MobileTrans provides a more efficient transfer solution that is compatible with the new iPhone 14. (PRNewswire)

"Users will enjoy a smooth experience and more control over their data with MobileTrans's updates," stated PeakYu, Product leader of MobileTrans. "It can assist them in scientifically migrating and managing the information on their phones by providing secure data transfer and backup from phone to phone, phone to computer, Cloud storage to phone, App to App, and more. We also take care of post-transfer services, like HEIC format conversion, guaranteeing the lossless transfer of images between iOS and Android."

MobileTrans V4's latest updates include:

Google Drive to WhatsApp : Transfer WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business backups from Google Drive to any device.

App Transfer: Transfer apps from another OS, supporting Android to iOS and Android to Android.

Playlist Transfer: Transfer music playlists between different music platforms. It is compatible with the most popular apps, such as YouTube, YouTube Music, Deezer, Spotify, and Apple Music.

File transfer: Transfer files from one device to any other without the Internet and allows file-sharing nearby and remotely. Also, with a transfer speed of up to 40Mb/s, it will make file transfer faster than Bluetooth. Please discover the convenience of this feature in MobileTrans App which is also newly released.

WhatsApp Backup Encryption: Improve the security of users' data backup by the users creating backup passwords themselves.

WhatsApp Transfer Encryption: Migrate WhatsApp from another OS using the end-to-end encryption method. MobileTrans is the first in the industry to use end-to-end encryption technology, which brings a no-data-loss WhatsApp migration as easy as switching between WhatsApp on your phone/PC.

MobileTrans users will also benefit from the existing features: recover accidentally deleted data, backup WhatsApp data on a PC, transfer 18 different file types, and transfer chat data from WhatsApp business, GBWhatsApp, Viber, Kik, Line, and WeChat.

It's no coincidence that Wondershare is releasing MobileTrans V4 simultaneously with the iPhone 14. From September 13th to November 11th, MobileTrans will run an iPhone 14-themed sale event to give iPhone 14 users the help they need for phone-to-phone transfers at a better price. Click https://mobiletrans.wondershare.com/transfer-data-to-new-iphone.html to learn more.

Compatibility and Price

MobileTrans V4 is compatible with iOS 6.0 or higher for iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touch. It also supports major Android phones, including Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, LG, and more, provided they're running Android 4.4 or higher. Pricing starts with an annual subscription of $29.99. For free trials and downloads, please visit https://mobiletrans.wondershare.com/ or follow us on YouTube , Facebook , and Twitter .

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

Media Contact

Frank Zhang

Wondershare

frank@wondershare.com

LOGO (PRNewsfoto/Wondershare) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wondershare