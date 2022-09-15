AltsDb To Attend IPAVision 2022 As Official Media Partner

As the alternative investment industry continues its upward climb, AltsDb remains a leading voice covering private equity, venture capital, and real estate investments.

FORT WORTH,Texas, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AltsDb has announced the company's participation as an Official Media Partner for IPAVision 2022. The event will take place in Nashville, TN, on Tuesday, September 20 through Thursday, September 22. IPAVision is organized annually by the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA), which has long been an important advocacy leader for the entire Portfolio Diversifying Investments industry.

That industry continues to outperform in 2022, as investor capital has rapidly accelerated into alternative investments. Even among broader economic headwinds, the formation of new funds and strong investor interest is ensuring that the alts industry continues its upward climb.

Wealth managers and RIAs can join AltsDb at IPAVision in September, and directly participate in the valuable conversations taking place at the Due Diligence Symposium.

"This is an important event for RIAs and wealth managers to consider attending, especially if they place a lot of capital in alternatives," said Andy Hagans, co-founder of AltsDb. "We're excited to be participating as an official media partner of the IPA, and for the opportunity to connect in person with so many high quality wealth managers."

