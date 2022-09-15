Mobileum Cited as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner® "Market Guide for CSP Service and Network Assurance Solutions"

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, testing and service assurance, and subscriber intelligence, is pleased to announce that it has been identified in Gartner's "Market Guide for CSP Service and Network Assurance Solutions" as a representative vendor in the CSP Service and Network Assurance solutions market for 2022.

According to Gartner, "Service and network assurance modernization is crucial for many CSP objectives such as automated operations, improvement in customer experience, intent-driven orchestration and enhanced 5G services".

"5G brings new complexity to the network with features like network slicing, multi-access edge compute, cloud, and virtualization. Therefore, it is essential for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to have a service assurance solution that provides a 360-degree view of its network performance and customer's quality of experience. Mobileum's Service Assurance portfolio provides all the capabilities required to monitor network KPIs and application performance, measure end-user service experience, and deliver the actionable insights needed for network performance management," stated Gabriel Chiriacescu, Mobileum SVP, Head of Testing & Service Assurance.

Mobileum Assurance Solution (MAS) combines the best of Mobileum technology and brings together multiple sources of data and uses sequential automated testing to allow operators to conduct comprehensive testing from the lab to the live deployment and operations. In addition, MAS allows end-to-end active testing with synthetic and passive traffic analysis.

The solution combines an unprecedented number of data sources to obtain 360-degree insights on service quality from both customer experience and network performance. By analyzing synthetic traffic measurements, customer experience KPIs, and network health KPIs, CSPs can determine the customer experience, verify business impacts, and detect increasingly tricky to diagnose network errors, thus guaranteeing an overall enhanced network quality. In addition, the cross-correlation analysis across the network, user KPIs, and service KPIs enables CSPs to gain visibility at a granular level so they can take corrective action and reduce turnaround time from network outage to network upgrade completion.

With these insights, CSPs can optimize root cause analysis and perform network upgrades promptly and cost-effectively. Mobileum Assurance Solution provides a service assurance capability that correlates services KPIs across RAN, CORE, IMS, and BSS systems that assure the Quality of Experience for voice, data, video, social networking, messaging, and emergency services. In addition, its future-proof testing, monitoring, and analytics ensure that CSPs have the capabilities to address even the most complex tasks such as 5G Edge Analytics and dynamic mass events.

