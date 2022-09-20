HIRU CORPORATION - Major Equipment Purchase and Expansion

PHOENIX, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiru Corporation (OTC Markets: HIRU), a Georgia corporation (the "Company" or "HIRU"), would like to announce that the Company has reached final terms with Sports Quest, Inc. to purchase its automated water bottling line.

The Company will purchase the gallon size water bottling line from Sports Quest, Inc. in exchange for a block of Common Stock. The bottling line is a flat cap, gallon bottling line which will assist in meeting the volume requirements of our largest grocery chain the Company has been servicing and potentially land even larger invoices for this same size water bottle. In full daily production, this new bottling line has the capacity to produce up to 57,600 gallons per day.

Ms. Kathryn Gavin (President and CEO of the Company), states…" This equipment acquisition is huge for the Company as it will allow us to almost complete the operational footprint of our manufacturing facility. Additionally, I am happy to announce that we will hit, if not beat, all our previously stated revenue goals for calendar year 2022 as well as 2023. Upon close of this equipment purchase, delivery of the bottling line, and its installation, I will no longer be associated in an advisory capacity with Sports Quest, Inc. which will allow me to fully focus on our Arizona operations to maximize top line revenue. While I enjoyed my advisory job and worked well with their team, this will allow me to focus solely on our Company operations moving forward"

More details will follow on timely bases.

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

Hiru Corp. is a Georgia corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet OTC issuer under the ticker symbol "HIRU" (the "Company"). The Company reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (e.g., Pink Sheet Current). Currently, the Company has one wholly owned, operational subsidiary, AZ Custom Bottled Water, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("AZ Water"), which owns and operates a commercial water bottling and labeling facility based in Phoenix, Arizona. AZ Water operates a B2C website at https://azcustombottledwater.com/.

5524 N 51st Avenue

Glendale, Arizona 85301

Web Site: www.waterandiceshop.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hirucorp

