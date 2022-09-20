IGT to Introduce Self-Serve Lottery Terminals in Ontario via 15-Year Contract with OLG

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, was chosen by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation ("OLG") following a competitive procurement as the primary technology provider of self-serve lottery terminals. This agreement marks the first time that self-serve technology is expected to be available to lottery players in Ontario. The contract will run until June 2027 and includes 10 additional one-year contract extension options. Subject to further government approvals, terminals will begin to be installed in retail locations in the second half of 2023.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com. (PRNewswire)

"As OLG embarks on the next evolution of lottery play in Ontario, we will work with key partners like IGT to deliver responsible, secure and convenient access to player-favorite lottery games," said Duncan Hannay, OLG President and CEO. "The introduction of self-serve lottery technology throughout Ontario would allow us to continue to drive sales and maximize revenue for provincial priorities for the benefit of the people of Ontario."

"IGT is excited to partner with OLG to responsibly enhance the player experience in Ontario with the debut of our self-serve lottery terminals," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Global Lottery. "As the largest lottery in Canada, OLG consistently leads the charge in modernizing the player journey for its customers. IGT's self-serve technology complements OLG's goals for innovation and provides added convenience, functionality and unrivaled experiences for players."

Under the terms of the contract, IGT will provide OLG with 1,400 GameTouch™ 28 self-serve lottery terminals for deployment at lottery retailers across Ontario. The GameTouch 28 terminals are built on more than 30 years of experience designing and deploying some of the industry's most advanced self-serve solutions. The terminals include responsible gaming functionality and AODA-compliant accessibility features such as a pin pad and audio jack to enhance convenience for all lottery players. Throughout the duration of the contract, additional self-serve terminals such as IGT's GameTouch Draw may also be installed.

In addition to the self-serve lottery terminals, IGT will provide OLG with its OpenRetail terminal software application, ShowMaker multimedia content creation and management system, and retailer advisory services.

As the global lottery market leader, IGT is the primary technology provider to eight of the world's largest 10 lotteries and 16 of the world's top 25 lotteries. For more information, visit IGT.com and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

