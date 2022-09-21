Anju Software Launches MedExpert MAX

The MedExpert MAX mobile app transforms medical engagement by delivering scientific information to Medical Science Liaisons in the field

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anju Software announced today the launch of MedExpert MAX – its mobile application delivering curated, pertinent, and timely content from diverse sources directly to medical science liaisons (MSLs) and other field-based Medical Affairs personnel.

"The launch of MedExpert MAX illustrates our commitment to support our customers' MSLs' connection to medically-relevant, vetted content, information, and insights," said Laurence Birch, CEO, Anju Software. "MedExpert MAX is designed specifically for use with Anju's Medical Affairs products and provides teams the ability to access curated content from a multitude of diverse sources."

"We are thrilled to launch MedExpert MAX, our app that rapidly delivers critical data and product information into the hands of field medical personnel, and the KOLs and clinicians they serve," said Kelly Malloy, Senior Vice President, Product Solutions, Anju Software. "Having access to the right information at the right time helps medical practitioners make better, more informed decisions about patient care and helps improve treatment outcomes."

MedExpert MAX presents an organization's entire portfolio of scientific content and intelligence through a smart, simple-to-use app interface, enabling the rapid sharing of information during an exchange. Each end user experience can be personalized based on administrator-defined or user-set preferences, giving each field team member access to the most relevant content based on their job function and individual interests, such as therapeutic area, disease state, and/or products.

