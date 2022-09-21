Creme of Nature Awards $100,000 in Scholarships to Promising HBCU Students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creme of Nature's " Legacy of Leadership" HBCU scholarship initiative is now in its second year. The program was established by the iconic multicultural hair care brand in association with Walmart and The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) to empower the next generation of HBCU achievers.

20 inspiring students at HBCU institutions received $5,000 each from Creme of Nature to bring their personal legacy brands to life. (PRNewswire)

Open to students currently enrolled at a historically black college or university (HBCU), the 2022 scholarship funding, totalling $100,000, will give promising students the head start they need to nurture their personal legacy brands. Twenty students who displayed the strongest levels of creativity, drive, and leadership potential were chosen from hundreds of qualified applicants.

Scholarship recipients received $5,000 each and a selection of Creme of Nature products. The students were also honoured at a virtual celebration held this month.

Stephanie Burks, Senior Marketing Director for Creme of Nature says, "HBCUs have been the start for incredible stories of some of the most inspiring figures in our society."

She continues, "Our overarching goal for this program is to plant the seeds of success into these exceptional students who will flourish in ways that will benefit their communities or even the world.

"They are the stories of tomorrow. They embody our 'shine different' philosophy, and the program will continue to evolve to best support them. At Creme of Nature, we are committed to helping pave their way. We couldn't be more excited."

In continuation of its partnership with TMCF, Creme of Nature will also participate in the Thurgood Marshall College Fund 35th Anniversary Awards Gala which celebrates the organization's legacy of changing lives for the past 35 years. The gala offers students from HBCUs access to professional development and networking opportunities.

(A full list of winners was published to Creme of Nature's social media channels and will appear on the brand's official website).

About Creme of Nature

Creme of Nature was one of the first mainstream haircare lines designed especially for black women. For decades, the brand has been the go-to for black and multicultural women worldwide who want self-care solutions for beautiful hair. The Legacy of Leadership HBCU Scholarships Program reflects the brand's commitment to inspiring future leaders.

To learn more visit: https://cremeofnature.com/legacy-of-leadership/ or find Creme of Nature on social at @CremeOfNature on social media.

MEDIA INQUIRIES: Roary Wilder

Roary@TheWilderAgency.com

855-551-3500 Ext 801

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Creme of Nature