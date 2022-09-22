Jay Moorman Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Chesapeake Technology International by Founder Dustan Hellwig and CTI Board

Move reflects CTI's desire to expand the depth and breadth of its leadership to support accelerated organic and M&A growth

CALIFORNIA, Md., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Technology International (CTI), a leader in rapidly delivering open technology solutions and multi-domain integration for the invisible battlespace and a platform company of Bluestone Investment Partners, LLC (Bluestone), announced the appointment of Dr. Jay Moorman as chief executive officer (CEO).

"Jay's technology expertise, shared mission focus, and experience at larger companies make him an ideal CEO for CTI." - Dustan Hellwig , CTI founder

Dr. Moorman, a technology leader with over twenty years of experience developing and implementing government and commercial solutions that drive transformative growth, joined CTI in May 2022. As CEO, Dr. Moorman will be focused on growing the company through technology excellence and mission experience applied directly to the customers hardest challenges. He will be working closely with Dustan Hellwig and the rest of the CTI board to build upon the company's position as a platform to enable both organic growth and inorganic expansion into adjacent markets that directly benefit the warfighter.

Prior to joining CTI, Dr. Moorman created scalable, cutting-edge solutions in support of the U.S. defense and intelligence communities with Bell Labs, Alcatel-Lucent, and LGS Innovations. He most recently served as senior vice president for CACI International's Wireless Solutions division. In this role, Dr. Moorman led innovations that spanned across multiple disciplines such as 5G communications, software defined radios, and resilient architectures.

"CTI is a mission-focused company that has experienced incredible growth in recent years," said Mr. Hellwig, founder of CTI. "My singular focus is to ensure that company sustains this record of growth. I brought Bluestone on as an investor to support M&A activity and I am committed to partnering with them to build a leadership team that supports accelerated organic and M&A growth. Jay's technology expertise, shared mission focus, and experience at larger companies make him an ideal CEO for CTI. Further, his elevation to the CEO role creates more time for me to pursue key strategic initiatives aimed at expanding CTI's open technology solutions for the warfighting community. As a founder of the company, I look forward to working with Jay in my role as board member and chief strategy officer of CTI."

"I am excited about the depth and breadth of the leadership team CTI has assembled and confident that their knowledge and experience will be key to scaling CTI to the next level," said John Allen, co-founder and managing partner at Bluestone.

Dr. Moorman states, "I'm enthusiastic about the opportunity to build upon the legacy of CTI and expand the vision that blends our mission focus, technical strengths, and open software innovation to advance our value proposition for our customers, employees, and ownership."

About CTI

CTI is dedicated to building quality defense solutions for the warfighter. CTI's solutions are the preferred standard in our mission space due to our unique application of agile methodologies, utility-driven design, and iterative, hands-on development with our users. Here at CTI, we believe in the power of collaborative development with government, industry, and academia. Find out more at http://www.ctic.us/.

CTI is a platform company under the Bluestone Investment Partner portfolio. Bluestone invests in lower middle-market companies in the defense and government services arena. The extensive industry-focus and experience of our firm's principals and investors offers unique insights and value to the management teams of our portfolio companies. Few private equity firms offer the combination of industry-focused intellectual and investment capital that Bluestone has assembled. Find out more at https://www.bluestoneinv.com/.

