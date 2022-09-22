Skanska builds mixed-use development in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA, for USD 111M, about SEK 1 billion

Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:08 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Marina Club Apartments LLC to build a mixed-use building in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA. The contract is worth USD 111M, about SEK 1 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter 2022.

The multifamily-led project will consist of an 8-story pre-cast building overlooking Boca Ceiga Bay. The project includes construction of a new 400-unit apartment complex with a 2-story podium parking garage, amenities deck, mixed-use space, and first-floor retail space.

Work began in August 2022 and is expected to reach completion in December 2024.

For further information please contact:

Peggy Cook, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 (513) 222 5310

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 19 57

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-mixed-use-development-in-st--petersburg--florida--usa--for-usd-111m--about-sek-1-bill,c3634570

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-builds-mixed-use-development-in-st-petersburg-florida-usa-for-usd-111m-about-sek-1-billion-301630630.html

SOURCE Skanska

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.