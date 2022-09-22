"Zero Carbon" Transformation Scheme of Jiangsu Electric Power Infrastructure Released at the United Nations

NANJING, China, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 20, during the opening week of the 77th UN General Assembly, the "zero-carbon" transformation plan of power infrastructure innovatively explored by State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co., Ltd. was presented at the Uniting Business LIVE 2022 Global Impact Forum, providing Chinese experience for the residential communities intensive development all over the world.

The Uniting Business LIVE 2022 Global Impact Forum was co-dominated by the UN Global Compact, the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs and the International Chamber of Commerce. It was committed to showing the world a new business sustainable development mode that was the most representative, the most worthy of promotion and the most influential.

At this forum, the innovation team from State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co., Ltd. put forward an urban infrastructure transformation scheme titled "Enjoy the Ordinary and Reliable Happiness in the Corner, Get the Most Vibrant New Life". This scheme aimed at the electric power infrastructure that was very common in residential communities, giving a solution about "co-construction and sharing", transforming the infrastructure that with single functions into a life services complex with intensive functions, green energy and shared services, and promoting the intensive development of communities.

This transformation scheme won the highest award in the 2022 United Nations Global Compact Young SDG Innovators Programme and the 2nd China Youth SDG Innovation Challenge.

