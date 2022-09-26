Actinium to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Oncology, Hematology & HemeOnc Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM) (Actinium or the Company) a leader in the development of targeted radiotherapies, today announced that it will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Oncology, Hematology & HemOnc Conference, which is being held on September 28th at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Actinium's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Avinash Desai, will be participating in a panel titled, "Addressing Challenges in Cell Therapy and Transplant".

Conference and Panel Details: Event: Cantor Fitzgerald's Oncology, Hematology & HemOnc Conference Panel: Addressing Challenges in Cell Therapy and Transplant Venue: Lotte New York Palace Hotel Date: Wednesday, September 28th Time: 9:00 AM ET

In addition, members of the executive team will be available for one-on-one meetings with conference attendees. Those interested in scheduling a meeting may do so by contacting their Cantor Fitzgerald representative.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation with cellular level precision to treat patients with high unmet needs not addressed by traditional cancer therapies. Actinium's current clinical pipeline is led by radiotherapies that are being applied to targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient's disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a bone marrow transplant, gene therapy or adoptive cell therapy, such as CAR-T, to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. Actinium seeks to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Our lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) has been studied in over four hundred patients including the pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning that completed patient enrollment in the third quarter of 2021. Topline data from the SIERRA trial is expected in the fourth quarter of 2022. In April 2022, we announced we licensed the EUMENA commercial rights for Iomab-B to Immedica AB in exchange for $35 million upfront, with a $452 million total deal value and mid-twenty percent royalties. Iomab-ACT, low dose I-131 apamistamab is being studied as a targeted conditioning agent in a Phase 1 study with a CD19 CAR T-cell Therapy with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. In addition, we are leaders in the field of Actinium-225 alpha therapies. Actimab-A, our clinical stage CD33 targeting ARC alpha therapy has been studied in nearly 150 patients including our ongoing combination trials with the salvage chemotherapy CLAG-M and the Bcl-2 targeted therapy venetoclax. Underpinning our clinical programs is our proprietary Antibody Warhead Enabling technology platform with over 190 patents and patent applications., know-how, collective research and expertise in the field are leveraged to design and study novel targeted radiotherapies and combinations to strategically bolster our pipeline. Our AWE technology platform is currently being utilized in collaborative research partnerships with Astellas Pharma, Inc. for solid tumor theranostics, with AVEO Oncology to create an Actinium-225 HER3 targeting radiotherapy for solid tumors, and with EpicentRx, Inc.to create targeted radiotherapy combinations with their novel, clinical stage small molecule CD47-SIRPα inhibitor. Website https://www.actiniumpharma.com/.

