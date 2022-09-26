InventHelp Inventor Develops Sleeping Knee Support (JKK-101)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was having lower back pain and would put a pillow between my knees," said the inventor from Bronaugh, Mo. "I thought of this idea to help keep a pillow between an individual's legs in place while they sleep."

He invented the patent-pending I KNEE SLEEP that provides a wearable accessory for supporting the knees, aligning the hips, and promoting better quality sleep for a side sleeper. This would apply a layer of foam padding along the inner thigh, knee and shin area. It could be easily applied and comfortable worn while remaining in position. Additionally, it could help the hips remain properly aligned to prevent lower back pain and promote better quality sleep.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JKK-101, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

