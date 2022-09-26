JG Wentworth appoints Emre Sahingur to New Chief Credit Officer Role

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JG Wentworth is excited to announce that Emre Sahingur, PhD, has been appointed Chief Credit Officer of the company. Sahingur will oversee Credit Analytics for JG Wentworth's consumer finance products.

Emre Sahingur (PRNewswire)

Sahingur has over 20 years of experience managing credit analytics organizations, establishing industry-leading practices in credit modeling, risk, and predictive analytics. Most recently, Sahingur acted as Senior Vice President of Data Science and Analytics at VantageScore Solutions, where he oversaw the firm's data analytics strategy and the pursuit of new credit assessment capabilities, using alternative data sourcing and machine learning-driven modeling methodologies. Prior to joining VantageScore, Sahingur spent eight years at Fannie Mae, where he was the Chief Risk Officer for Model Risk Management. Before joining Fannie Mae, Sahingur spent nearly a decade at Capital One Financial Services, ending with Senior Director of Credit Risk Management.

Sahingur will lead the company's Credit Analytics team, responsible for producing superior predictive insights into consumer behavior such that the company can provide consumers the right solutions for their needs while providing investors excellent risk-adjusted returns. Sahingur will report to Joseph Toms, President and Chief Strategy Officer.

"Emre not only brings leading edge credit risk expertise, but also a strong background in working collaboratively with regulators and consumer advocacy groups to find the best consumer solutions. We are excited to have him join the team to help us build out a suite of consumer solutions that produce great consumer and investor outcomes," said Mr. Toms.

CEO Randi Sellari noted, "Emre's hire continues JG Wentworth's committed push into offering a broader set of consumer solutions. We know we have a powerful brand that appeals to consumers and with Emre joining the team we can further our ability to offer great consumer solutions to this large audience."

About JG Wentworth

JG Wentworth is a consumer financial services company that focuses on helping customers who are experiencing financial hardship or need access to cash for their daily lives. Its services include structured settlement payment purchasing, annuity payment purchasing, lottery and casino payment purchasing, and debt resolution services. JG Wentworth was founded in 1991 and is located in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania. It has plans to open a Silicon Valley office in the near future. More at www.jgwentworth.com.

JG Wentworth Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JG Wentworth