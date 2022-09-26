Jobber Named To The Globe Mail's Top Growing Companies List

Company Ranks as #6 Fastest-Growing in its Revenue Category

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber, the leading provider of operations management software for home service businesses, today announced that it has been recognized by The Globe & Mail Report on Business Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies 2022. Jobber ranked as the #6 fastest-growing company in Canada within the $100M-$250M revenue category.

"Being named one of Canada's fastest-growing companies once again is an achievement that all of us at Jobber are proud of," said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder of Jobber. "Our commitment to continuous innovation, company culture, obsessing over our customers, and elevating the home service category as a whole has fueled our rapid, sustainable growth."

More than 160,000 service professionals in 47 countries across 50 service segments, including lawn care, HVAC, painting, residential cleaning, and plumbing, rely on Jobber's operations management platform to power their businesses. Since its founding in 2011, service pros using Jobber have delivered more than $15B in services to more than 12 million households.

"Jobber fills an essential need for small businesses, helping them modernize and digitize operations to keep up with the demands and expectations of homeowners," said Shawn Cadeau, Chief Revenue Officer of Jobber. "It's our ability to help our customers be successful that has established Jobber as the leader within home services."

Canada's Top Growing Companies was launched in 2019 and is an editorial ranking that uses each company's three-year revenue growth percentage. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for these voluntary programs, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. The full list of 2022 winners is now available online and will be published along with editorial coverage in the October issue of Report on Business magazine.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," said Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking."

"In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism," said Phillip Crawley, Publisher, and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning operations management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can provide 5-star service at scale. Jobber's 160,000+ home service professionals have served over 12 million households in more than 47 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information, visit: https://jobber.com/ .

