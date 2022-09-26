ShowingTime+ brings together leading industry software tools in a single, streamlined brand

The ShowingTime+ suite of services — which includes ShowingTime, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and 3D Home tours and interactive floor plans — is available to all agents, brokers and MLSs

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group presents ShowingTime+, a new, unified brand to integrate and simplify the company's best-in-class technology offerings for agents, brokers and multiple listing services (MLSs). The expanded software suite includes all existing products and services from ShowingTime, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and 3D Home tours and interactive floor plans.

"'Plus,' very simply, means 'more'," said Jun Choo, senior vice president of ShowingTime+. "The extended ShowingTime+ brand reflects the breadth of our offerings and the opportunity we have to continue building tools that help agents succeed."

Today, the average agent uses more than 12 unique software products1 to shepherd clients from home shopping and listing to closing. This creates duplicative work and fractured systems, preventing agents from dedicating more time to their clients.

"Ultimately, our goal is to reduce transaction friction for everyone by offering an integrated, open platform for real estate professionals to run their business. Nearly 90% of home shoppers and sellers work with an agent, and at ShowingTime+, we want to help agents bring them home," said Choo.

ShowingTime, dotloop and Bridge Interactive will continue to offer the same high level of support and service they have provided independently for decades. ShowingTime+ will keep innovating and building solutions that help agents and brokers deliver top-notch client experiences and grow their brands and businesses.

In offering tools to the entire industry, ShowingTime+ aims to build a new software ecosystem in which agents and their clients can thrive together.

About ShowingTime+

ShowingTime+ is modernizing real estate for the benefit of all agents, brokers and multiple listing services (MLSs). A brand of Zillow Group, Inc., ShowingTime+ provides products and services to help real estate professionals streamline their businesses and deliver elevated experiences to their customers.

The ShowingTime+ technology suite includes ShowingTime, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and 3D Home tours and interactive floor plans. ShowingTime+ products are used by hundreds of MLSs representing more than 1 million real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) and (NASDAQ: ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and ease.

Zillow Group's affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®, Zillow Offers®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans™, Zillow Closing Services™, Zillow Homes, Inc., Trulia®, Out East®, ShowingTime®, Bridge Interactive®, dotloop®, StreetEasy® and HotPads®. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 ( www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org ).

