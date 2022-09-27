Battle Financial, Inc. Selects Savana to Power End-to-End Digital Banking Solution

Proposed US challenger bank will leverage Savana's Digital Delivery Platform for a holistic solution to process automation and digital user experience

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Savana , an industry leader in financial software for banks and fintechs, today announced that Battle Financial, Inc., building the proposed Eagle County Colorado-based Battle Bank, has selected Savana as the digital delivery platform to orchestrate its technology ecosystem and automate processes between the core products and customer channels. Additionally, the bank will be the first to leverage Savana's newly launched online and mobile digital banking experience for consumer banking, business banking and account opening.

Pending regulatory approval, Battle Bank is expected to launch in early 2023 and is led by two pioneers in the banking industry, Frank Trotter and Vincent Amato. Both were part of the former group of founders of everBank.com, which was eventually acquired at just over $27 billion in total assets by TIAA in June 2017.

"We're building Battle Bank for the non-conforming. A national community bank of sorts, that empowers people to make better, more informed banking decisions," said Frank Trotter, President, Battle Financial, Inc. "An important piece of delivering on this promise is ensuring on day one that customers have a streamlined and intuitive user experience each time they interact with the bank from account opening to daily maintenance -- we've partnered with Savana to deliver exactly that."

While the Savana platform's robust API library can be leveraged to enhance the functionality of any new or existing digital UX for banks, Battle Bank prioritized reduced complexity and speed-to-market in choosing Savana's end-to-end digital solution. As a result, Battle Bank will benefit from a single, holistically designed platform encompassing the mobile and online experience, as well as the real-time orchestration of processes and transaction requests across the enterprise.

"We are proud to be selected by Battle Financial, Inc. as the digital delivery platform for Battle Bank," said Mike Wolfel, CEO, Savana. "The bank can now shape and own its processes and digital experience together through a single platform, a key differentiator illustrating Battle Bank's commitment to revolutionizing the banking experience."

Savana unlocks next-generation, customer-centric banking operations through the industry's first and only Digital Delivery Platform. Leveraging unmatched banking expertise combined with API-first technology, Savana removes the complexities that arise during digital transformation or in creating and launching a new bank. Redefining customer-first operations, Savana is powering the future of banking. For more information about Savana, visit www.savanainc.com .

Battle Financial, Inc. is building Battle Bank to revolutionize banking for the better. The bank will offer a client-first approach to banking with unmatched access to unique solutions. From regular banking solutions, foreign currency deposits, market index CDs self-directed IRAs and non-FDIC-insured precious metals, the diversified solutions will give you options for financial freedom. Battle Bank's founding leadership team has led several successful banking start-up experiences and is dedicated to launching and growing the bank into a successful national player in the banking industry. For more information about Battle Bank, visit www.battlebank.com .

