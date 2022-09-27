Duke Energy to provide update on its clean energy transition on Oct. 4

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) will host a virtual presentation to provide an update on its progress for delivering affordable, reliable and increasingly clean energy to customers from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

Duke Energy Chair, President and CEO Lynn Good, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brian Savoy and other members of the Duke Energy executive team will provide updates on the company's long-term strategy and other business initiatives.

The meeting webcast can be accessed via the investors' section (duke-energy.com/investors) of Duke Energy's website or by dialing 800-579-2543 in the U.S. or 203-518-9848 outside the U.S. The conference ID is DUKE. Please call in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The presentation materials will be posted to the Duke Energy IR website the morning of Oct. 4. For those unable to view the live webcast, a replay will be available for 30 days by accessing the same link as listed above.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business and at least a 50% carbon reduction from electric generation by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The 2050 net-zero goals also include Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 emissions. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos.

Media contact: Neil Nissan

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Analyst contact: Jack Sullivan

980.373.3564

