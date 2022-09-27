InventHelp Inventor Develops Supportive Blanket for Transferring a Baby (NAM-197)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to assist parents in moving their baby from a car seat or crib securely and safely," said an inventor, from Richmond, Ky., "so I invented the E- Z HANDLE. My design would make it much easier for the adult to lift and carry the sleeping baby without jostling him or her."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a supportive blanket for use when picking a baby up from a car seat or crib. In doing so, it eliminates any postural change that may awaken the child during the transfer process. As a result, it enhances comfort, safety and convenience. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents/caregivers of babies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NAM-197, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp