Mohr Partners Expands in New York Tri-State with Recruitment of Industry Veteran Harry Delany

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., a leading global full service end-to-end corporate real estate services firm, is pleased to announce Harry Delany, a 27-year corporate real estate veteran, has joined Mohr Partners in New York.

Harry Delany (PRNewswire)

In his new role, Delany will be a senior member of the firm's global corporate services division where he will oversee account management and transaction management for assigned occupier services clients. This includes leading Fortune 500 companies that have entrusted the management of their industrial, office, retail and healthcare real estate to Mohr Partners.

He will be part of our Strategy & Growth team under industry veteran Misti Meggs, who oversees portfolio strategy, site selection, business incentives and change management for Mohr Partners large-cap enterprise clients.

Prior to joining Mohr Partners, Delany served as a senior member of Colliers global corporate services division for nearly five years where he was responsible for supervising transaction and account management functions for some of the firm's largest occupier clients. He began his corporate real career in 1995, serving as a transaction manager for AT&T global real estate where he oversaw $1.5 billion in real estate transactions during his eight-year career.

"I am pleased to have Harry join my team as his extensive experience in managing and executing complex real estate transactions will allow him to help our clients navigate through the changes taking place in today's workplace," Meggs said.

Delany commented, "I am excited to join Mohr Partners given the firm's strong 36-year history of providing full-service solutions to leading global corporate clients which will enable me to provide sophisticated data-driven real estate solutions to our growing list of Fortune 500 clients."

About Mohr Partners, Inc. :

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Mohr Partners became the largest certified minority owned commercial real estate services company in October 2017. For more information on Mohr, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

Mohr Partners, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Mohr Partners, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mohr Partners, Inc.