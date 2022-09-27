Pathlock Expands SAP Capabilities with Acquisition of Grey Monarch

Combination of two companies to help SAP customers streamline audit, compliance and control processes

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock , the leading provider of application security and controls automation for critical business applications, today announced the acquisition of Grey Monarch , a UK-based specialist SAP Partner dedicated to SAP Process Automation. The acquisition will strengthen Pathlock's vision of providing the industry's most complete 360-degree platform for application security and controls automation for the SAP ecosystem.

(PRNewsfoto/Pathlock) (PRNewswire)

Since 2008, Grey Monarch has developed expertise in SAP Security, Segregation of Duties, SAP Licence Optimization, SAP Background Processing Automation and Secure Managed File Transfer. With this acquisition, the SAP community will benefit from the very best SAP Process Automation advice, implementation skills, and software and training capabilities, improving levels of security, enhancing their users' experience and streamlining audit, compliance and control procedures.

"It's now more imperative than ever for organizations to utilize a holistic view of user access and privileges so they can be managed, monitored and controlled to ensure the maximum protection of data, business processes and intellectual property," said David Lloyd, Director and Co-Founder, Grey Monarch. "Combining Grey Monarch's capabilities with the Pathlock family of expertise, resources and product portfolio will provide our customers, existing and new, with an unsurpassed visibility into their business applications."

"We're thrilled to complete the acquisition of Grey Monarch," said Piyush Pandey, CEO of Pathlock. "We continue to see a strong demand for our globally recognized application security and controls automation solutions, and know that with Grey Monarch's specialization in SAP process automation we can continue to enable our global customers to revolutionize the way they secure their sensitive financial and customer data."

In May 2022, Pathlock announced a $200M capital raise sponsored by Vertica Capital Partners alongside a merger with Appsian and Security Weaver and the acquisition of Belgium-based CSI Tools and Germany-based SAST SOLUTIONS . The company has successfully doubled in size in terms of revenue and employees and is now servicing over 1,400 customers across all major industries on a global scale with offices across the United States, Belgium, the UK, Germany, Israel and India.

About Pathlock

Pathlock is the leader in application security and controls automation. With Pathlock, enterprises can manage all aspects of access governance via a single platform, across applications, including user provisioning, ongoing User Access Reviews, segregation of duties, control testing, and audit preparation. Today, many of the world's most respected, global 2000 companies rely on Pathlock to protect their critical digital assets from financial, operational, regulatory and security threats, ensure corporate compliance and improve performance. Our customers have saved millions in employee productivity, labor costs, audit fees and data loss prevention.

For media inquiries:

Caroline Dobyns

410-353-5340

caroline@luminapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pathlock